Kylian Mbappe issues major future update in Spanish after scoring against Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe insisted he has not made a decision about his future after scoring the winning goal for Paris Saint-Germain against his prime suitors Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s impressive solo goal in the 94th minute made the difference in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 clash. It could have been the perfect time for him to do so, too – given he was playing against the club that looks likeliest to sign him.

PSG only have Mbappe under contract until the end of the season. As things stand, he could walk away from the French capital on a free transfer.

If he does so, the most likely destination has always seemed to be Real Madrid. Los Blancos could make a huge contract offer to secure the services of a star of the long-term future.

Therefore, Tuesday’s Champions League clash was perhaps an audition for the 23-year-old. However, he denied after the game that he has already chosen where he will be playing next season.

Speaking in Spanish to Movistar, Mbappe said (via Football Espana): “I’ve not decided my future.

“I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world.

“This game to influence my future? No – I’ve not decided. I give my best and then we will see what happens next season.”

PSG ready to replace Kylian Mbappé with Marcus Rashford PSG are ready to replace Kylian Mbappe with Marcus Rashford as Manchester United striker wants out

Mbappe has played for PSG since 2017, when he joined them from Monaco. He has since scored 154 goals from 203 matches.

The attacker is already their third highest scorer of all time and is only two away from Zlatan Ibrahimovic in second. But just how many more goals he has to add to his PSG tally will depend on his contract decision.

Mbappe openly confessed he wanted to leave Paris last summer, but Madrid’s advances were knocked back. Now, he has more things to weigh up.

Technically, he could sign a pre-contract agreement with Real – or other suitors outside France – now. However, Football Espana have confirmed that Madrid are not opening talks until after the second leg of the Champions League tie (on March 9th) out of respect.

Man Utd forward could replace Mbappe

If Mbappe does make the move that is expected of him, despite his current denial, PSG would have to find a way to replace him.

Reports last month revealed PSG are in contact with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who is ‘seduced’ by the move.

Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of worst-ever goal drought – where would it rank among Europe’s other top strikers?

Rashford was in PSG’s crosshairs last summer when talk of an Mbappe sale was rife. And per French journalists Hadrien Grenier and Abdellah Boulma, PSG have reignited their chase.

From the player’s perspective, Rashford is labelled ‘seduced’ by the thought of joining PSG. The prospect of lining up alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar is a tantalising one for any attacker.

Furthermore, Rashford was reportedly fuming at his club for the way in which they have treated Jesse Lingard. The 29-year-old feels disrespected by United’s approach to his potential loan exit, and Rashford isn’t pleased, per the Mirror.

Rashford has struggled on the pitch this season. He has just 18 months remaining on his contract.

A sale would’ve been unthinkable in the recent past. However, his poor form and contract status could give United’s decision-makers something to mull if PSG lodge a bid in the summer.

READ MORE: Man Utd manager boost with target ‘open’ to Old Trafford switch, ‘at odds’ with current club