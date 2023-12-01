Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool have ace up their sleeve in Arsenal battle, but stunning transfer rests on Real Madrid decision

Liverpool appear to have the advantage over Arsenal when it comes to the potential capture of Kylian Mbappe, though a move to the Premier League will ultimately depend on Real Madrid’s plans.

Speculation is beginning to ramp up around Mbappe’s future as the France captain gets closer to the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract. It was thought that the forward would agree a new deal in the French capital after being reintegrated back into the PSG first team, but that has yet to happen.

As such, PSG run the risk of losing arguably the best player in the world on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Madrid are likely to be at the front of the queue to sign him, given the huge financial power available to them and the fact Mbappe would be able to emulate his idol Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu.

However, Madrid will not have it all their own way, as some of the biggest clubs in England have joined them in pursuing what would be a monumental deal.

On Wednesday, TEAMtalk revealed that Liverpool would love to sign Mbappe, as they are long-term admirers of him. Although, the Reds will only be able to afford him if they sell talisman Mo Salah to Al Ittihad for upwards of £100million next summer.

On Thursday, transfer journalist Duncan Castles stated that Arsenal will provide Liverpool and Madrid with competition for the 24-year-old. Both Arsenal and Liverpool ‘have begun exploring the financial and sporting parameters’ needed to persuade Mbappe to join them, Castles said.

Prior to PSG’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the Champions League on Tuesday, during which Mbappe scored a controversial penalty, L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi provided his information on the transfer chase.

Liverpool ‘have a chance’ in Kylian Mbappe hunt

He believes that Liverpool ‘have a chance’ to sign Mbappe, and that manager Jurgen Klopp could play an important role as he has a good relationship with the player.

Although, it is clear that Madrid could destroy the hopes of both Liverpool and Arsenal in an instant.

“Liverpool wanted him when he was playing for Monaco,” Tanzi said during an appearance on talkSPORT.

“Klopp went to see him and they were negotiating while they were on the plane.

“The relationship between him, Liverpool, and Klopp is there. I think they have a chance.

“If Madrid decide to let him go, and they don’t want him anymore, I think Liverpool have a chance.”

Forward wants UCL win at PSG before leaving

Tanzi added that Mbappe’s ultimate aim is to win the Champions League with PSG, which is down to his strong affection for the club.

“Mbappe loves Paris Saint-Germain. He’s a young man from the area around Paris,” he continued.

“If you asked me the question during the summer, I would say 100 per cent he would leave at the end of the season.

“I’m not so sure now – because winning the Champions League here in Paris is more important than winning the Champions League in Madrid.

“Winning just one Champions League here is more important than winning two or three at Madrid or Liverpool, for example, because we know Liverpool want him as well.

“So I think they can convince him to stay – because the new project is built around him. That’s what he wants. He wants more responsibility.

“He wants to feel that the club can do it. If he does not think they can win the Champions League, he will leave.”

