Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool and Arsenal explore signing of the century after Real Madrid move hits trouble

Liverpool and Arsenal have explored moves for Kylian Mbappe after cold water was poured on his proposed switch to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are ‘some way off’ wrapping up an agreement to sign Kylian Mbappe, and a report claims Liverpool and Arsenal have both explored what would unquestionably be the signing of the century.

Mbappe, 25, can stake a genuine claim to being the world’s best footballer right now. The French forward has operated at just under a goal per game for club and country over the past five years and is only now about to enter his prime.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires at the end of the 2023/24 season. There is an option for an extra 12 months, though it’s at the player’s discretion and not the club’s.

French outlet Le Parisien claimed over the weekend that Mbappe had chosen to sign with Real Madrid.

Moving to the Bernabeu has long been speculated as Mbappe’s next step and such a decision would not be a shock.

The Daily Mail then detailed how Real can make the financial side of the move work. Signing Mbappe as a free agent won’t require a transfer fee, though that’s not to say a deal can be made on the cheap.

Indeed, the Mail claimed Mbappe could be in line to receive an eye-watering signing-on fee of €100m (£85m).

The report claimed that the LaLiga club are ‘not willing to ruin their wage structure’ in order to sign Mbappe, so he will have to accept significantly less than his current weekly salary of roughly £880,000.

By way of a compromise it was suggested a favourable 60/40 split on the player’s image rights could be agreed in Mbappe’s favour. Image rights between Real and superstar players are generally split 50/50.

However, according to a fresh report from the Independent on Monday, Mbappe to Real is not the done deal you might expect.

Liverpool and Arsenal hovering, but Real still favourites

Indeed, they stated the salary issues the Mail hinted at are at the heart of the matter.

It’s claimed Real and Mbappe are ‘no closer to an agreement on his wage package.’ Furthermore, the elusive agreement is reportedly still ‘some way off.’

PSG still have a previous extension offer of their own on the table. However, it is not understood to contain a significant increase on Mbappe’s current salary.

As such, the expectation is Mbappe will leave PSG and Real remains his likeliest destination. However, the report also notes Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal have explored a move.

The issue for the Reds and Gunners is largely the same as Real’s – no club wants to take a sledgehammer to their wage structure, even for a player of Mbappe’s calibre.

There has been talk Liverpool could finance the move by cashing in on Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian will receive lucrative offers to move to Saudi Arabia in the summer and Al-Ittihad’s verbal bid of £150m last summer is an indicator of how much Liverpool could generate if cashing in.

However, it still seems fanciful that Liverpool or Arsenal could sink Real Madrid in the Mbappe chase.

The report notes the ‘widespread feeling is that Mbappe himself has decided it is finally time to move on’ and Real still lead the race despite struggling to close the deal.

Fabrizio Romano update on Mbappe future

Adding his take to the situation on Monday afternoon, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed “nothing has been signed yet” between Real and Mbappe.

However, Romano did suggest Real are confident they’ll win the race and a “formal decision” from Mbappe is expected soon.

The formal decision Romano speaks of would relate to Mbappe telling PSG he wants to join Real Madrid. For now at least, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi and club officials “have not received any formal communication yet.”

But if the Independent are correct, the delay may simply relate to the terms put forward by Real not being to Mbappe or his entourage’s satisfaction just yet.

If the salary concerns are ironed out, logic would dictate Mbappe will then let PSG know he’s heading to Real.

