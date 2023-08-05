Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool incredibly back on with PSG star a ‘huge’ Reds admirer; Klopp given big financial push to complete deal

Kylian Mbappe could still sign for Liverpool this summer even though Jurgen Klopp has publicly laughed off such claims, with a report explaining how the Reds might be able to afford such a move.

Mbappe is likely to be on the move this summer after telling Paris Saint-Germain he will not be extending his contract from 2024 to 2025. PSG have therefore put him up for sale as they have no intention of letting him leave on a free transfer next year.

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal have had a colossal €300million (£259m) bid for Mbappe accepted by PSG. However, the striker has no intention of negotiating a contract with Al Hilal as he wants to stay in Europe at this point in his career.

Real Madrid are regarded as Mbappe’s primary suitors, due to how much he wants to sign for them. However, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has yet to launch a move for the Frenchman, opening the door for Premier League clubs.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Mbappe has told Chelsea he is willing to join them, much to the delight of ambitious Blues co-owner Todd Boehly. However, such a move could frustrate Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino as he is known to be targeting other players.

Liverpool have also been tipped to pull off a huge transfer coup by taking Mbappe to Anfield.

On July 31, Klopp was asked about such a move. He admitted he ‘laughs’ about such rumours because ‘the financial conditions don’t suit us at all’.

Klopp added that Mbappe is ‘a really good player’, and if someone from the club were to be plotting a surprise move for the attacker he would welcome it.

Kylian Mbappe has big admiration for Liverpool

Football Insider have now attempted to explain how Liverpool might be able to bring Mbappe to England. They reiterate the fact Mbappe is a ‘huge’ admirer of Liverpool.

This stems from his mother supporting the Reds. It is claimed Mbappe would rather join Liverpool on a season-long loan than some of the other options he is being presented with, such as Chelsea and Al Hilal.

A season-long loan would suit Liverpool far more than a permanent move, as they do not have the finances to pay upwards of £150m on one player.

Of course, Mbappe’s huge wage demands may cause Liverpool problems. But Football Insider claim Liverpool’s sponsors would contribute to them affording the 24-year-old’s huge contract. This is because those sponsors would make plenty of money due to Mbappe’s global appeal.

It is important to note that Madrid are still considered frontrunners for Mbappe’s signature. The player wants the move and Madrid remain very interested, despite Mbappe rejecting them in the past.

But if Madrid pull off a shock U-turn and opt against bidding for Mbappe, then Liverpool will be one of the favourites to snap him up instead.

