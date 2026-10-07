Real Madrid issue Kylian Mbappe ultimatum as shock claims of €250m Liverpool move gather pace

Real Madrid have made up their mind on selling Kylian Mbappe, according to a Spanish journalist, as Liverpool make contact with the striker’s agent and mother to bring him to Anfield in 2027.

Mbappe is under contract at Real Madrid until 2029, but Liverpool believe that they could be able to sign him before then.

It has emerged in the Spanish media that Liverpool have contacted Mbappe’s mother and agent, Fayza Lamari.

The France international striker himself is said to be willing to move to Liverpool, should he leave Madrid in 2027, and would the Premier League club €250million (£212m, $281m).

Spanish journalist Francois Gallardo, who has almost 49,000 followers on X, told Defensa Central: “Several Premier League teams are interested in Kylian Mbappe, but the player’s priority is Liverpool.

“They have already contacted Fayza Lamari in recent weeks.

“The player doesn’t feel loved or supported in the Real Madrid dressing room and that makes him uncomfortable.

“The transfer fee would be between 200 and 250 million euros.”

Gallardo also wrote on his personal X account at 8:39am on October 6: “WORLD EXCLUSIVE Kylian Mbappe is angry and disappointed with Real Madrid.

“He has made the decision to leave the club in the summer of 2027, and Real Madrid is not going to stand in his way.

“His next destination is in the Premier League

“End boom! And if not, prove me wrong”

Another Spanish journalist, Juan Jesus, has claimed that Madrid have given Mbappe an ultimatum.

The reporter, who has 22,888 followers on X, has stated that if Mbappe does not sign a new contract next summer, then Madrid president Florentino Perez will sell him.

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Jesus wrote on X at 1:13pm on October 6: “The Mbappe clan has decided to postpone the scheduled meeting with Real Madrid before the start of the season to discuss his renewal.

“At the club, they know very well that delaying this type of appointment is no coincidence: the first alarm goes off.

“For Florentino Perez, it’s a huge problem: Mbappe is the absolute centre of his project, and he doesn’t contemplate his departure, which he would consider a monumental failure.

“But the club’s stance is clear: if he doesn’t renew next summer, he’ll have to be put on the market to avoid reaching 2028 with just one year left on his contract.”

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