Liverpool approach for Kylian Mbappe emerges with Reds duo used as bait

France superstar Kylian Mbappe’s future remains unclear, but Liverpool have “enquired about the availability” of the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

While Mbappe focuses on matters with France at Euro 2020 speculation about his future has calmed. The fact remains though that the 22-year-old will be out of contract in June 2022 and, unbelievably, could leave on a free transfer.

As early as January 2022, Mbappe could sign a pre-contract with a foreign club and leave on a Bosman free transfer.

It’s a situation that PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi says is impossible.

“For me, Kylian is a PSG player and will be a PSG player. I am not worried,” said Al-Khelaifi, as cited by the Mirror in May.

“Do not worry, let us work. Mbappe is Parisian. He is French, he is Parisian, he is under contract and he wants to stay 100 per cent.”

And earlier this month, speaking to L’Equipe, he said: “I will be very clear: Kylian Mbappe is going to stay at PSG, we will never sell him, and he will never leave for free.”

And while Liverpool may not be in the strongest position to take the former Monaco man away from Ligue 1, they have at least shown an interest.

That is according to a report from Spanish daily Marca who state that Jurgen Klopp’s men have made contact this summer.

Just when that enquiry was made is unclear, but the outlet claim the enquiry “seems more out of hope than expectation”.

However, they state “Mbappe has thus far shown no similar appetite to tie his future to the French giants” despite his younger brother penning a youth contract on Friday.

Liverpool, per the source, suggest the club need to offload players before they buy this summer.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are name-checked as Klopp’s assets that could be used as makeweights in any potential deal.

Klopp said last month whatever happened in the market this summer he would not use it as an excuse.

Transfer Chatter - Three Clubs in for Jack Grealish, Liverpool eyeing Portugal midfielder and Leeds monitoring Copa America star Aston Villa bracing themselves as three clubs want Jack Grealish, Liverpool keeping tabs on ex-Premier League midfielder at EURO 2020 and Marcelo Bielsa intrigued by Chilean star in the Copa America, all in today's transfer chatter.

“Whatever we do or not do in the next transfer window for sure we will not use as any kind of excuse,” Klopp said.

“When there was money we spent it, when there was no money we didn’t spend it. I am very happy with my squad.

“Could this squad be improved? Yes. Like each squad could. Is that affordable? I don’t know. Is it necessary? I don’t know in this moment.”

PSG are also reluctant to see Mbappe move. His standing in the game puts him on a par with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. His transfer value is anywhere near the £200million mark.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Klopp’s ‘direct line’ to Mbappe

Klopp though is understood to have a “direct line” to Mbappe after speaking to him previously.

According to L’Equipe, Klopp spent “several hours” trying to convince Mbappe to join the club three years ago. Klopp apparently made an impression on the player, and that’s where the reported “direct line” comes from.

Real Madrid have also been continually mentioned as suitors for Mbappe.

French player representative, Bruno Satin, claimed a deal was agreed last month. He told French TV station Canal+ of an apparent ‘agreement’ between Mbappe and Madrid.

Irresistible Italy ready to dismantle Austria and take another big step towards Euro 2020 success

“My feeling is that he’s ready to do it [leave PSG],” Satin said (via Caught Offside and translated by Marca).

“I also have information which says that Mbappe and his family have an agreement with Real Madrid.”

More recently, RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo, via Marca, insists Mbappe will move to a new club this summer.

“I know that Mbappe asked to leave. However, it is complicated because first you have to find a club that has the money to pay him. But the news is that he really does not want to stay,” Riolo said.

READ MORE: Liverpool want three new deals signed before addressing the obvious void