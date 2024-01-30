The distant dreams of Liverpool signing Kylian Mbappe appear to have been crushed for good after a prominent official named exactly where he believes the PSG star will play next season – but news of his move could inadvertently have an incredible knock-on effect for Manchester United.

The 25-year-old superstar is once again the subject of fierce speculation over where he will play his football next season with his contract ast PSG about to enter its final five months. And while Mbappe insists he is not in a hurry to decide where he will play next, the race for his services appears to have come down to three different clubs.

That race appears to being led by Real Madrid, who have long courted the player’s signature. Having seen a €180m (£153.6m) offer declined in summer 2021, and having also had the player on trial as a teenager, they have long been considered as the most likely destination for the world superstar.

That speculation reached fever pitch earlier this month when reports in both France and Spain revealed Mbappe had agreed a move to the Bernabeu. And while Mbappe and his entourage quickly dismissed the claims, they remain red-hot favourites for his signature.

Mbappe also has a long-standing flirtation with Liverpool, having long made clear both his admiration for the club and their charismatic manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, with Klopp due to depart at the end of the season, there are many who now believe that any remote chances Liverpool had of signing Mbappe have now been crushed too.

Nonetheless, Reds owner John W Henry is said to have made it his ‘personal mission’ to land Mbappe, having reportedly made clear to FSG how Liverpool could finance such a deal.

Mbappe next club named as Liverpool, Real Madrid learn transfer fate

Of course, any Liverpool supporter knows such talk is fanciful to put it bluntly, with Mbappe’s current £700,000 a week wage demands double what the Merseysiders currently pay their own top earner in Mo Salah.

As a result, a move to Anfield is simply not seen as financially viable, unless the World Cup winner were to accept a dramatic wages cut.

PSG, of course, cannot be discounted either and their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made clear his team’s plans to extend Mbappe’s deal.

“For me, he is the best player in the world, that’s the truth at this moment in time,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

Al-Khelaifi continued: “I have a good relationship with Kylian, he is a big player, personality and man. He said after the Trophee du Champions game, he has an agreement with me. I don’t want to get it out there.

“He knows what it is. He’s 25 years old, still young but the best player in the world. He’s going to win lots of trophies with the club and with the national team too. For the next 10 years or so.

“I don’t want to talk about money and what the agreement is about. It’s not an agreement about money.

“It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the president of the club, the sporting director and the coach. It’s more than just a signed agreement.

“Listen, I won’t hide anything. I absolutely want Kylian to stay. Absolutely. For me, the best player in the world is him and the best thing for Kylian is PSG.”

LaLiga president reveals superstar is to join Real Madrid

However, despite Al-Khelaifi’s intentions, it seems Mbappe has decided to try his luck elsewhere with a move to Real Madrid now seemingly closing in.

Talk of that move has once again escalated in LaLiga over the last 24 hours, with LaLiga president Javier Tabas now also wading in on the discussion and revealing exactly why he believes Mbappe will sign for Real.

Revealing what he knows on Mbappe’s next club, Tabas was asked of the chances of the player turning out for Los Blancos next season.

“I think high,” Tabas stated, before adding: “It’s a personal opinion. 26-year-old player… It will depend on Real Madrid, the president and what he is willing to bet on.

“Real Madrid must think that the arrival of [Jude] Bellingham has made them already have a star, Vinicius is another. If the player wants to go to Madrid… More than 50%.”

Of course it’s not the first time Mbappe has been strongly tipped to join Real, and the forward himself has made it clear he won’t make a decision until the end of this season and so as not to distract PSG from their long-standing aim of winning the Champions League.

Next up for the Ligue 1 giants is a round of 16 clash against Real Sociedad.

Man Utd to benefit from Mbappe move by signing Real Madrid star

Any move to the Bernabeu for Mbappe, though, is sure to have a major impact on both the balance of European football and, as often happens with such major transfers, is sure to have a big ripple effect.

To that end, it’s reported that Manchester United are paying close attention to Mbappe’s fate and amid claims new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning an ambitious move to take Vinicius Junior off their hands if they manage to pull off Mbappe’s signing.

The Brazilian star is one of Real’s biggest assets, though the capture of Mbappe – who plays in his preferred position off the left-side of the attack – could put his place in jeopardy.

And given the enormous signing-on fee and weekly wages Mbappe will command, Sport are reporting that a £130m offer for Vini Junior, from United, will convince them to let him move on.

Sport, who admittedly are known for their far-reaching transfer speculation, believe Ratcliffe wants to bring in Vinicius Junior and build a new era at Old Trafford around him.

Furthermore, with Vini Jnr having only made 17 appearances this season due to injury, Real chief Florentino Perez reportedly feels the 26-times capped winger is dispensable and would entertain offers for his services. As a result, Sport are convinced that a move to Old Trafford lies in wait for the 88-goal star, who boasts a record of a goal every 3.6 appearances.

