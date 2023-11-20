Kylian Mbappe names team he wants to ‘talk more about’ than PSG in awkward response on future

Kylian Mbappe has sidestepped questions about his future at Paris Saint-Germain while on international duty with France.

Mbappe is into the final year of his contract with PSG, who run the risk of losing him for free in 2024. For a while, the forward has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. A feeling is growing that next year might be his ‘now or never’ moment to join them.

TEAMtalk has also learned that Real Madrid are being battled by four Premier League suitors for Mbappe. Our sources have told us that Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United could all compete for his signature.

Time may well be ticking down on Mbappe’s spell with PSG, but he has refused to focus on his future there while being interviewed during the international break.

Sitting down with Telefoot, Mbappe said: “It’s something I don’t want to talk about, especially since I already did it in June and it took up a big part of the time with the national team.

“I want us to talk more about the national team, rather than me talking about something that will be resolved one day, so there will be time to talk about that.”

While he did not go into any detail about the chances of him changing clubs in the near future, the 24-year-old did explain how he wants to evolve his game in the future.

He said: “You know, it’s football that dictates its time, that dictates its tempo. If you don’t change, football moves on to something else and you are forgotten.

“Even the biggest ones have had to change things.

“I played with Leo (Messi). Leo, he changed his game.

“It wasn’t the same when he was in Barcelona as in Paris and that’s what allowed him to keep winning.”

Mbappe has recently reached the landmark of 300 goals across his club and international careers, though he still has plenty more he wants to achieve.

Reflecting on the milestone, Mbappe said: “It’s important. But for me it’s just a step. I know where I want to go and I want to score much more than 300 goals.”

And it should help Mbappe in that regard that he is surrounded by demanding people.

He added: “I have teammates and coaches who always ask me for more.

“I am very happy that there is this demand around me. I want to continue to progress and help my team as best as possible.”

Mbappe racking up records for club and country

Most recently, France claimed a record win in qualification for Euro 2024 by beating Gibraltar 14-0; Mbappe scored a hat-trick.

He now has 46 international goals to his name, which is just 10 less than the country’s current record scorer of all time, Olivier Giroud (who is also still active).

For PSG, Mbappe has scored 227 goals in 275 appearances, which makes him the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

He also previously impressed with Monaco, where he scored 27 goals from 60 appearances and won his first Ligue 1 title. With PSG, he has won the league five times.

His next adventure will likely be outside French football for the first time, but it will take some time to determine exactly when and where it will happen.

