Kylian Mbappe opens door to sensational Premier League arrival after Real Madrid damage their own chances

A Real Madrid negotiating tactic in the race to sign Kylian Mbappe appears to have backfired after a report explained why the Paris Saint-Germain striker is unhappy with his long-term admirers.

Mbappe seems set to dominate world transfer gossip in 2024 – yet again. The Frenchman is into the final six months of his contract with PSG. Being able to sign him on a free transfer in the summer will have elite clubs salivating.

There has been a revival of links with Liverpool in recent days, but Real Madrid remain a club to keep an eye on in any battle for Mbappe’s future.

Los Blancos thought they had Mbappe’s arrival wrapped up in 2022 until he extended his deal with PSG instead. Now, all eyes are on whether they can complete the blockbuster move two years later.

But according to The Times, Mbappe is ‘unimpressed’ by a key element of Madrid’s pursuit, which could make him lean towards the Premier League instead.

The report explains how Real have imposed a deadline within this month for Mbappe to respond to their offer to sign him via a pre-contract agreement.

However, Mbappe does not want to be pressured into deciding his next step without exploring all the available options for himself.

Among the routes away from Paris he could consider would be an entry into the Premier League for the first time in his career at the age of 25.

A Premier League move would similarly be on a free transfer rather than for a fee this month, but Mbappe is against the idea of a pre-contract commitment, so it seems.

Mbappe attracted by Premier League

The Times implies Mbappe would be ‘attracted’ at the idea of playing in England, although only time will tell with whom.

As stated, Liverpool have been linked with the former Monaco man for a long time. There have also been whispers about Arsenal, but in reality, it could be anyone’s game at this stage.

For now, Mbappe is focused on completing his seventh season in Paris. He is already the all-time record scorer for his hometown club with 234 goals from 283 games.

22 of those goals have come within his 23 appearances this term, in which he has comfortably outscored every other player in Ligue 1 so far.

If this is to be the end of his time with PSG, it seems almost certain he will be broadening his horizons in another league next season.

Whoever gets Mbappe will count themselves lucky. A prodigious talent, he has been performing at an elite standard since his teenage years.

Mbappe became a World Cup winner with France in 2018 and scored a hat-trick for them in the 2022 final of the same tournament, despite ending up on the losing side.

While he would have loved a second winner’s medal from the World Cup, he would have had to make room for it in his cabinet. At club level, he has 14 honours to his name from his time with Monaco and PSG.

That’s not even mentioning his countless individual accolades, such as the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award in four of the past five seasons, including the most recent three in a row.

