Liverpool’s hopes of landing Kylian Mbappe, in what would be undoubtedly the transfer coup of the summer, appear to have increased.

The France striker’s future with Paris Saint-Germain is in doubt and has been for the last year with just 12 months remaining on his contract in the French capital.

Talks over a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions have hit the buffers, despite PSG’s desire to keep the 22-year-old. It means that if the status quo is maintained then Mbappe will leave PSG on a free transfer with talks over a move abroad free to take place from January 2022.

Just where the exciting attacker’s future lies remains unclear. Two club’s who have been linked with the player are Liverpool and Real Madrid.

And those two clubs will be rejoicing with the latest news been relayed by French outlet RMC. They claim that Mbappe does not want to pen a new deal after seeing his relationship with sporting director Leonardo deteriorate,

His stance is that he will fulfil the contract he signed in September 2017. Mbappe agreed a one-year loan to PSG from Monaco with a four-year deal to follow.

The deal cost the Paris club £165.7m and they will be loathed to lose Mbappe for free. So much so that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has stepped in to try and resolve the situation.

The Qatari businessman has always maintained that Mbappe will not leave.

“For me, Kylian is a PSG player and will be a PSG player. I am not worried,” said Al-Khelaifi, as cited by the Mirror in May.

“Do not worry, let us work. Mbappe is Parisian. He is French, he is Parisian, he is under contract and he wants to stay 100 per cent.”

And in June, speaking to L’Equipe, he said: “I will be very clear: Kylian Mbappe is going to stay at PSG, we will never sell him, and he will never leave for free.”

Al-Khelaïfi though has it all to do with Mbappe’s mind apparently made up.

The report says Mbappe told boss Mauricio Pochettino of his decision during Euro 2020 before France were eliminated by Switzerland.

Al-Khelaïfi has done his best this summer to try an persuade Mbappe of PSG’s ongoing project.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has signed from AC Milan, Georginio Wijnaldum has also arrived and Achraf Hakimi is on his way to the club from Inter Milan.

PSG are also trying to lure Sergio Ramos in the hope that Mbappe will have a change of heart.

Liverpool approach for Mbappe

While Liverpool may not be in the strongest position to take the former Monaco man away from Ligue 1, they have at least shown an interest.

That is according to a report from Spanish daily Marca who recently stated that Jurgen Klopp’s men have made contact this summer.

Just when that enquiry was made is unclear. And the outlet claim the enquiry “seems more out of hope than expectation”.

Klopp though is understood to have a “direct line” to Mbappe after speaking to him previously.

According to L’Equipe, Klopp spent “several hours” trying to convince Mbappe to join the club three years ago. Klopp apparently made an impression on the player, and that’s where the reported “direct line” comes from.

Liverpool, per the source, need to offload players before they buy this summer.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were name-checked as Klopp’s assets that could be used as makeweights in any potential deal.

Michael Edwards is also planning to axe a number of fringe players from Klopp’s squad.

