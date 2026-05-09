‘Perfect’ new club for Kylian Mbappe named after Real Madrid exit as petition hits 65m

Emmanuel Petit has backed Arsenal to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, while a journalist has claimed that Liverpool are keen on the Real Madrid striker, amid an ongoing petition to get him out of Estadio Bernabeu.

As we approach the final weeks of the season, Arsenal could end up becoming the champions of England and of Europe.

Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League table and have their destiny in their own hands.

Mikel Arteta’s side have also reached the final of the Champions League, where they will face last season’s champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

Regardless of whether Arsenal win the league and/or the Champions League, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will be active in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal legend Petit believes that Kylian Mbappe would be a brilliant signing for the Gunners.

The former France international midfielder has noted the problems that his compatriot is having at Real Madrid.

Mbappe has done extremely well on an individual basis since joining Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2024 after leaving PSG.

The 27-year-old France international striker has scored 85 goals and given 11 assists in 100 appearances for Los Blancos.

However, Madrid are staring at a second successive season without a major trophy, with many fans of the belief that Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are incompatible.

Mbappe was also criticised for going on a break to Italy with his partner while recovering from injury.

The London Evening Standard has quoted Petit as saying about Arsenal and Mbappe: “Arsenal would love Kylian Mbappe and he’d be perfect on their left wing.

“The only reason I think Mbappe will stay at Real Madrid is because if he leaves without winning a trophy it would make his move a failure.

“Mbappe has a huge ego so he will probably want to stay and to prove the opposite. I’m pretty sure about that.

“I don’t see him leaving Madrid, probably the biggest club in the world, unless the decision is made for him.”

Petit added: “The only way he leaves is if Florentino Perez cracks under the pressure. [Millions of] fans have signed to say they want him to leave the club. That could be the end for Mbappe because Florentino Perez is a political guy.

“If Arsenal win the Champions League for the first time then it would change the course of their history and send a strong message in the transfer market.”

The Arsenal legend continued: “It’s getting to the point that a decision has to be made from Florentino Perez. The petition of ten million Madrid fans that want Mbappe to leave, I have never seen that before.

“If I were Florentino Perez, to be honest with you, I would make a huge turnover in the dressing room next transfer window, definitely.

“I would ask myself this simple question: ‘Who is going to be the star of the team next season? I bought Kylian Mbappe and in the last two years we have had so many troubles on and off the pitch since then.’

“You can see that the egos of the players are becoming the biggest issue in this club.

“They are becoming impossible to manage. When you are the manager of Real Madrid, you don’t come with a vision, you come as a manager. You manage the egos in the dressing room.

“This is how it works at Madrid. And the fight is, the last two managers, Xavi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa, have been struggling to manage the egos because those stars are more important than the manager, and they are fighting you.”

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Kylian Mbappe shatters record amid Liverpool links

An online petition calling for ‘Mbappe out’ was started to get 200,000 signatures, but it has already shattered the Guinness World Record.

At the time of writing, the online petition has 65,000,336 signatures, although it is unlikely that everyone who has voted is a Real Madrid fan.

Earlier this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Real Madrid will not sell Mbappe in the summer transfer window.

However, that has not deterred Liverpool from renewing their interest in the French superstar, according to Football Insider.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke said on Transfer Insider podcast: “I’m sure they would love the chance to try and Kylian Mbappe, undoubtedly one of the world’s best players.

“Obviously, there’s been a bit of furore around Mbappe because he’s had a bit of an up and down season and there’s a lot going on at Real Madrid right now.

“He would be a dream signing for the Premier League because he’s still the biggest star probably in football right now. It would be great to see him in the Premier League.

“It would be a huge financial outlay as well for any club if they were looking to sign Mbappe. Transfer fee, wages all included, there’s only a certain few clubs who could afford that.

“If the door does open for Mbappe, you would expect all the Premier League big-guns to try and lure him away because that opportunity to sign a player like Mbappe doesn’t come around too often.”

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