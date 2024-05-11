Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid: Resurfaced comments reveal ‘dream’ move after PSG exit confirmed

Kylian Mbappe’s dream of playing for Real Madrid has been detailed in resurfaced comments after the French superstar announced that he will leave PSG at the end of the season.

Mbappe, who has been linked with Real Madrid for some time, announced on Friday that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the expiry of his contract in June.

The 25-year-old has recorded an astonishing 255 goals in 306 appearances for PSG since his arrival from Monaco in the summer of 2017, with Mbappe’s announcement coming just three days after his current club were defeated by Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Confirmation of Mbappe’s departure comes after widespread reports in February claimed the forward has agreed a five-year contract to join Real Madrid in the summer.

And as the wait for the official announcement goes on, a series of comments made by Mbappe about one day joining the LaLiga giants have resurfaced.

Mbappe was first linked with a move to Real Madrid during his breakthrough season with M0naco in 2016/17, when Premier League clubs Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal were said to be watching the star’s development with interest.

Kylian Mbappe poised to join Real Madrid after PSG exit confirmed

However, Mbappe conceded that he was not yet ready to join a club of Madrid’s stature at such an early phase of his career, admitting a player should only sign for Real when “at the top of your game.”

He said: “Today, I am at Monaco. Real Madrid, we will see later.

“Real Madrid is a great club, but I still have a lot to learn.

“Real Madrid is a club that you should go to when you are mature, at the top of your game. I do not think that I am at the top of my game yet.”

Mbappe later raised eyebrows in May 2022 by rejecting a move to Real Madrid in favour of signing a new three-year deal with PSG.

Speaking to the BBC, Mbappe revealed that he informed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez of his decision to stay at PSG before communicating his choice to his current club – and refused to ruled out a move to Spain in the future.

He said: “Last week I made the decision to stay.

“First of all, I say to the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, because I have a lot of respect for him and for the club, I think it was important to say personally that I’m not going to go.

“It [requires that honesty] to be a great player, to be honest. Everything was great and good because we have a good relationship.

“And after, I said to the club, PSG, that I will stay a little bit more at the club.”

Asked directly if the “dream” of joining Real Madrid was over, Mbappe replied: “Never over. Never over.

“The only thing is that I have signed a new contract for three more years – and you never know what can happen in the future.”

Mbappe has been tentatively linked with a move to the Premier League throughout his rise to become one of the world’s greatest players, with Liverpool widely regarded as his preferred destination if he ever decided to move to England.

Speaking to the Telegraph newspaper after signing his new PSG deal in the summer of 2022, Mbappe revealed he had previously held light negotiations with Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp before making the move from Monaco.

He said: “We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit.

“I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her!

“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

