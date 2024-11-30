Mbappe still has an awful long way to go to match Zidane's reputation at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have approached former manager Zinedine Zidane to see if he can help them ‘unlock’ struggling summer signing Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in Spain.

Mbappe has scored nine goals from 18 games for Real Madrid since his blockbuster Bosman move from Paris Saint-Germain, but he is in the spotlight after his penalty miss – and all-round dismal display – against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has a headache over how best to fit in Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, given that they both prefer to play from the left wing – and the pressure is rising on the Frenchman.

Now, according to Diario Sport, Real Madrid are turning to Zidane in an effort to lift Mbappe’s confidence, after realising that it has become a ‘problem’ that Ancelotti is struggling to solve.

The reigning European champions hope Zidane can help ‘unlock’ Mbappe thanks to their close relationship. It was Zidane who pointed Mbappe out to Real Madrid when he was emerging as a youth player, before eventually being the master of ceremonies at his presentation at the Bernabeu.

It’s important to note that the report does not mean Real Madrid want Zidane to replace Ancelotti as head coach, but rather they want to rely on his advice to get Mbappe meeting expectations.

After all, despite his obvious star quality, Sport claims a feeling is growing in Madrid that Mbappe ‘does not fit’ into Real Madrid’s ‘Galactico ecosystem’.

Why Real Madrid have turned to Zidane

Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s most successful coaches, having famously led them to three consecutive Champions League crowns.

It is not solely for those reasons that the club have identified him as the ideal individual to assist them with Mbappe’s integration, though.

Zidane himself struggled in his first season at Real Madrid after joining from Juventus, before rediscovering his usual high level of quality.

A few years later, fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema encountered difficulties towards the start of his Real Madrid spell, so a then-retired Zidane came to his aid and, ultimately, the striker would leave the club as a Ballon d’Or winner.

With those pieces of history behind him, Zidane is now being entrusted with calming the Mbappe situation down and averting him becoming a high-profile transfer flop.

But for the time being, doubts are hovering around the Bernabeu about ‘whether he has enough personality and character’ among other stars like Vinicius and Jude Bellingham.

