A petition looking to oust Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid is racing towards 50million as the crisis at Los Blancos appears to be deepening, after Federico Valverde was taken to hospital following an altercation with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni on Thursday.

As Real Madrid prepare for El Clasico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Sunday, a game in which the club’s bitter rivals can seal the LaLiga title, Mbappe has come under scrutiny.

The France international, who was involved in an altercation with a member of the Madrid coaching staff ahead of the match against Real Betis on April 24, was criticised for going on a trip to Italy with his partner while injured.

Mbappe is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered against Betis, and many Bernabeu fans are not happy that the former PSG was enjoying himself while the team were struggling.

To that end, an online petition calling for ‘Mbappe out’ has been gathering pace and is now approaching a whopping 50million signatures.

It all comes in the midst of Valverde delivering a statement over his bust-up with fellow midfielder Tchouameni, as Real prepare to launch an investigation into the incident.

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As for Mbappe, respected Spanish football journalist Graham Hunter, who was speaking before news of the Valverde-Tchouameni broke, gave more details on the current situation involving Real and Mbappe.

Speaking on the Off The Ball podcast, Hunter said, when referencing how Real dealt with Mbappe’s hamstring injury against Betis: “Kylian Mbappe came off, saying, ‘I can’t go on anymore’, and he was given a treatment plan.

“During that treatment plan, given to him by the club, he was absent from key games. And he chose to go to the Italian Mediterranean, to go out to dinner with his girlfriend, to be pictured on a yacht, a boat.

“There was no face-to-face bust-up with Arbeloa.

“What happened was that, after last week’s win over Espanyol … Arbeloa said, ‘I keep telling my players that it pains me to see all the other clubs have better running stats than us. You have to make a dozen runs to get the right one as a striker. You have to work hard.

“He said that the history of Real Madrid is not built on players turning up full of talent and wearing a tuxedo. It’s about players that sweat blood, who come off the pitch covered in mud, and who compete.

“He didn’t mention Mbappe once. But everybody took it principally, not exclusively, to mean Mbappe.

“Mbappe has looked like he did at Paris Saint-Germain … there is a dissatisfaction from the fans, the media, certainly the coach until he’s rermoved at the end of the season, and some of the players, about Mbappe’s work ethic.

“The finger of blame is being pointed at Mbappe, not for all the ills of Real Madrid, but for having brought the same attitude about ‘I am Kylian, and this is how I do things’ to Real Madrid.

“At the moment, it’s the cause of – with the Clasico on Sunday, and medical tests to work out whether he is or isn’t fit to start that game – it’s the cause of huge division and furore and debate, not just at Madrid, but all over Spain.”

Despite all the current drama surrounding himself, and the club in general, Mbappe was seen hysterically laughing as he drove away from the club’s training ground on Thursday, ahead of the crunch.