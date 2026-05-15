Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has made it clear whether or not he plans to leave Estadio Bernabeu in the summer transfer window, as Jose Mourinho gives his verdict on the row between the Frenchman and Los Blancos manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Mbappe did not start for Madrid in their 2-0 win against Real Oviedo at Estadio Bernabeu in La Liga on Thursday evening.

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa brought the France international striker on as a substitute in the 69th minute in place of Gonzalo Garcia.

After the match, Mbappe spoke to the Spanish media and claimed that Arbeloa had told him that he is now the fourth choice forward behind Garcia, Vinicius Junior and Francos Mastantuono.

Arbeloa refuted the claim from Mbappe, though, with it becoming clear that the Madrid manager and the striker do not see eye to eye.

Mbappe has come under fire from Madrid fans for going on a break to Italy with his partner when he was injured.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker missed last weekend’s El Clasico against Barcelona, too.

An online petition, ‘Mbappe Out’ has got over 73million signatures, although it is hard to imagine that all of them are Madrid fans.

Nevertheless, Mbappe has publicly made it clear that he will not leave Madrid anytime soon.

When asked about his future, the 27-year-old said, as quoted in Mundo Deportivo: “I’m very happy in Madrid. Why would I want to leave?”

When asked about Madrid president Florentino Perez, Mbappe said: “Florentino is the best president in the world and in the history of the club.

“It’s an honour for us to have him.”

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While Arbeloa is in charge of Madrid at the moment, it is hard to imagine the Spaniard being the manager of Los Blancos next season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Jose Mourinho has an agreement in principle over a three-year contract with Madrid.

Mourinho was the Madrid manager between 2010 and 2013 and is now in charge of Benfica.

The Portuguese boss was asked about the rift between Arbeloa and Mbappe on Friday.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea manager had Arbeloa as a player when he was the Madrid boss.

Mourinho responded, as quoted in AS: “It hurts. Because, as you rightly say, he’s (Arbeloa) a friend.

“One of those who gave everything for me when he was my player, and now that he’s the Real Madrid coach, that connection remains…

“Of course, being a coach himself motivates me even more when things go well. But that’s the life of a coach.

“I often joke with my former players who become coaches, telling them: ‘Wait a couple of years and you’ll see how many grey hairs you get’.

“And then they realise that being a player is easier than being a coach. I’m happy with what he’s already achieved.”

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