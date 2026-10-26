Trent Alexander-Arnold: Kylian Mbappe’s internal verdict on Real Madrid flop emerges after Liverpool return call

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe’s true feelings on playing with Trent Alexander-Arnold have been revealed, as TEAMtalk reveals Liverpool’s plan to bring the England international back to Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has been a flop at Madrid since joining from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

During his time at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world.

At Real Madrid, the 28-year-old is now the third-choice right-back under manager Jose Mourinho.

Alexander-Arnold has been such a disappointment at the Bernabeu that he is now behind Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries in the pecking order.

Valverde is a midfielder by trade, but the Uruguay international has been playing as a right-back in recent matches.

Against Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday evening, Mourinho deployed Valverde at right-back before replacing him with Dumfries in the second half.

Alexander-Arnold came on as a substitute in the fourth minute of injury time when Madrid were already 2-1 up and aiming to see out the match.

It was yet another indication that Mourinho does not fancy Alexander-Arnold, which is good news for Liverpool.

Liverpool considering Trent Alexander-Arnold return

On October 19, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Alexander-Arnold is considering his future at Madrid.

Sources have told us that the England international right-back is frustrated at his lack of regular playing time.

We understand that Liverpool are monitoring Alexander-Arnold’s situation at the Bernabeu with a view to bringing him back to Anfield.

On September 26, Graeme Bailey reported that intermediaries have made contact with Liverpool regarding a potential return of Alexander-Arnold to Anfield.

Bailey said: “TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that those discussions have included contact with Liverpool, where Alexander-Arnold spent his entire senior career before leaving for Madrid, while Premier League champions Arsenal have also been approached.

“Both Liverpool and Arsenal are in the market for right-backs, making Alexander-Arnold an obvious name to explore given his experience at the highest level.

“We can also confirm that Man City and Chelsea have been contacted as part of those discussions.

“Sources have told us that the English clubs do have potential interest in Alexander-Arnold and have remained attentive to his situation since he left the UK.”

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Kylian Mbappe ‘loves playing with’ Trent Alexander-Arnold

Madrid, too, are willing to part ways with Alexander-Arnold at the right price, but, according to The Daily Mail, Los Blancos superstar Mbappe, who scored both goals for Mourinho’s side in their 2-1 win against Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou in LaLiga on Sunday, loves playing with the Englishman.

The report has stated: ‘In Alexander-Arnold’s defence – and, as ever, this is an argument about his attacking merits – sources in Spain say that Kylian Mbappe loves playing with him.

‘There was one trademark cross during a 4-0 home win over Malaga in August that laid on a goal for the France striker, and they had also swapped passes in the build-up.’

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United forward Terry Gibson believes that Madrid fans would not shed tears should Los Blancos president Florentino Perez decide to sell Alexander-Arnold.

The Spanish football expert said: “He has never been regarded as a major, superstar signing.

“Even when he joined, the hope was that Dani Carvajal would be fit and play ahead of him.

“Then, when Carvajal left this summer, they signed Denzel Dumfries.

“But the bigger problem now is that Mourinho has moved Federico Valverde, a midfielder, to right back.”

Gibson added: “In my opinion, Jose is fudging it a little bit in order to get his captain in the team.

“But that’s the reality of it for Alexander-Arnold now.

“The supporters are kind of indifferent to him.

“They’re nonplussed about whether he stays, goes, plays or whatever. That’s sad.

“It’s also a crying shame that of all the top coaches he’s worked with, none of them have been able to improve him defensively.

“He’s 28 now, so that’s not going to change.”

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