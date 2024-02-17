The idea of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid is becoming much closer to being a reality and sources in Spain have now revealed that his potential next club already have an iconic squad number waiting for him.

Mbappe has decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer when his contract expires. There have been rumours of a Premier League move for the 2018 World Cup winner, hypothetically to Liverpool or Arsenal, but in all likelihood, Real Madrid will finally get their hands on him.

The Spanish giants tried to sign Mbappe the last time he was approaching the end of his contract with PSG, until he surprisingly signed a new deal in the French capital.

With that renewed commitment set to expire soon, Real Madrid are waiting to pounce for Mbappe. They will have to push the boat out to satisfy the economic demands surrounding the deal, even for a free transfer, but there is confidence that they can get their man.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe’s main suitors have decided to reserve the no.10 shirt for him ahead of his potential arrival in Madrid.

Real’s current no.10 is Luka Modric, who has worn it since 2017. However, the Croatian midfield maestro is also due to become a free agent in the summer.

It has already been predicted that the 38-year-old Modric might be a casualty of Mbappe’s arrival due to concerns about the wage bill.

Of course, he could yet stay and switch to a different squad number, but Mundo Deportivo‘s reveal could be taken as a clue that Modric’s legendary spell with Los Blancos is set to end.

Mbappe often wears the no.10 shirt for France, but is PSG’s no.7. He was briefly assigned the no.10 jersey before for Monaco, shortly prior to PSG purchasing him.

The no.7 shirt at Real Madrid is currently occupied by fellow forward Vinicius Junior, who had also been suggested as someone who might have to be sacrificed, but could combine with Mbappe in a sensational attack.

IN DEPTH – Eight possible destinations for Kylian Mbappe as battle ignites for PSG superstar: Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal…

Ancelotti answers multiple Mbappe questions

Having renewed his own commitment to the club, head coach Carlo Ancelotti could be dreaming up some big plans for his frontline next season.

At a press conference on Saturday, though, the Italian tactician insisted he is just focusing on what Los Merengues want to achieve before Mbappe, 25, potentially arrives.

“I see, I hear, I understand that it is your topic of the day but not ours. We have to finish well,” Ancelotti said, confirming he is concentrating on their next game against Rayo Vallecano for now.

“We have talked about the game, we know that it is a vital game for this season. People can talk, I understand it.

“I would like to finish this season well, win titles. There is a lot of time to think about the next season.”

Ancelotti’s comments were in response to rumours that an address of Mbappe’s arrival has already been made within the Real Madrid dressing room, which has not been confirmed.

According to Foot Mercato, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has already told Madrid’s current squad that Mbappe is joining.

But Ancelotti, 64, denied persistent questioning about Mbappe will impact Madrid’s current crop, adding: “Do you see me being affected now? No, no. The press conferences will be like that.”

Meanwhile, on Modric’s future, Ancelotti concluded: “We have discussed this issue among ourselves, with Luka once and it is normal that it is difficult for him because he is used to always playing.

“I understand it perfectly, he is someone very serious, he is an available player who can play any game, including tomorrow.

“He continues to contribute what he contributed before, he is an example of what a professional has to be and he contributes and continues to be a lot.”

DON’T MISS – Victor Osimhen: Obstacles to huge Chelsea transfer revealed as PSG step up mega-money bid to sign Napoli superstar