Kylian Mbappe: Surprise Real Madrid shirt number theory emerges as announcement delayed

Kylian Mbappe has finally confirmed he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season but there is no communication yet that Real Madrid will be his next club.

Truth be told, it’s an open secret that Mbappe will join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, but so far, the forward has only confirmed his exit from PSG and not what his next step will be.

Although both are confirmed as champions of their respective leagues, the season is not yet over for either Coupe de France finalists PSG or Champions League finalists Real Madrid. With that in mind, Mbappe has been keen to avoid distractions, even though his intentions seem clear to everyone.

And according to The Athletic, Real Madrid might not announce his arrival until after the Champions League final, in which they will face the Borussia Dortmund side that knocked Mbappe’s PSG out in the semi-finals.

However, it has always been assumed that Mbappe’s future will be clarified before Euro 2024. That starts on June 14, 13 days after the Champions League final, so expect an announcement in early June.

Real Madrid fans will be eagerly waiting to welcome their latest Galactico and Mbappe’s shirt will likely be a popular seller when it becomes available. But what number will be on his back?

Mbappe could take new shirt number

Mbappe currently wears no.7 for PSG, but that jersey at Real Madrid is currently owned by Vinicius Junior – and he won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

A likely alternative for Mbappe could be the no.10 he often wears for France, but that is also currently in the possession of another player in Madrid: Luka Modric.

Modric, 38, is approaching the end of his contract with Los Blancos. He could either leave on a free transfer or sign a short-term renewal after still managing to make 42 appearances this season.

If Modric leaves, it seems obvious that Mbappe will become Real Madrid’s new no.10. If he stays, though, AS claims Mbappe could take the no.9 shirt instead, which has been vacant since Karim Benzema left for Al-Ittihad last year.

The no.9 is usually reserved for centre-forwards, which will probably be the role Mbappe fulfils at the Bernabeu. He has split his time between the left wing and a striker role for PSG this season and may well do the same for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but as stated, there is probably more of a vacancy up front due to Benzema’s departure last year than on the wing where Vinicius has been in strong form.

