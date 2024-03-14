Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid to stop superstar from fulfilling France dream once summer transfer is complete

Kylian Mbappe is expected to be stopped from playing for France in the Olympics by Real Madrid

Real Madrid are reportedly expected to stop Kylian Mbappe from featuring for France in this summer’s Olympic Games as they want him fresh for next season.

Mbappe’s move to the La Liga giants finally looks to be on the brink of going through. They have been interested in the Frenchman for years, but to this point, he’s always remained with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe is in his seventh season there after moving from Monaco in 2018, and he has 247 goals and 105 assists to show for his time at Parc des Princes.

But he has informed PSG of his decision to leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer, and Real are seemingly the destination.

Indeed, while nothing has been made official, some reports have suggested he’s already signed his deal with the club.

One states he’ll be a Real player for five years initially, which will keep him at the Bernabeu until he’s 30.

Mbappe and Real seem a match made in heaven – one of world football’s very brightest talents joining one of the juggernauts of the sport.

But for Mbappe, the move won’t be without its sacrifices.

Mbappe may not be allowed Olympics spot

Indeed, he could miss out on featuring in the Olympic Games as a result of his transfer to Real.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, he’s less likely to feature in the tournament with every passing day.

That’s as Real are not obligated to release him, as they would be in a normal international window, and it’s suggested, quite fairly, that they’d be reluctant to see him play in the Euros and then the Olympics off the back of that.

There’s just a 10-day gap between the two tournaments, and if he plays both, it seems Real would be wary that Mbappe would not be joining them at the peak of his powers, due to fatigue from playing a lot of football for France.

Not only might he not be at the top of his game, but the striker could actually miss some games at the start of Real’s season if he plays the Olympics, and they won’t want to lose their marquee star for that reason.

Mbappe wants to feature in Olympics

Mbappe has detailed his desire to play in the Olympics for France, but is understanding if his new club don’t let him go.

“It’s my employer who decides. It will be a pleasure to play in them, but if my employer doesn’t want to, I will support their decision. I don’t think it will take much time to think about it,” he said.

“If it’s yes, it’s yes, if it’s no, it’s no. I want to play and I think people want [that] too.”

The ball is in Real’s court, but it seems likely Mbappe will be stopped from realising his Olympic dream in order to be ready to star in La Liga.

