Kylian Mbappe to receive whopping £85.5m signing bonus after choosing between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season despite interest from Liverpool.

The Paris-Saint Germain striker’s contract is set to expire in June and he has been weighing up his options as he closes in on his next move.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Real Madrid have offered Mbappe a contract and while he is yet to inform them or PSG, he has decided to sign it.

It’s also claimed that Mbappe’s desire to be allowed to play with France in the Olympic Games on home soil in the summer will be an important part of the negotiations.

The 25-year-old looks set to be a key player for the Spanish giants for years to come, if he does complete arguably the biggest free transfer in football history.

As mentioned, Liverpool and other big European clubs made enquiries about signing Mbappe but Madrid were always the favourites to secure his signature.

READ MORE: Liverpool to ‘open talks’ with Premier League stat-leader as Reds scramble to avoid post-Klopp exodus

Real Madrid to hand Mbappe mind-blowing signing-on fee

Despite Mbappe’s switch to the Bernabeu being a ‘free’ transfer – it will still come with a huge financial cost.

According to The Daily Mail, Madrid will hand the striker an astronomical signing-on fee of €100m (£85.5m).

The report claims that the LaLiga club are ‘not willing to ruin their wage structure’ in order to sign Mbappe, so he will have to accept significantly less than his current weekly salary of roughly £880,000.

They would be willing to allow Mbappe to receive a 60/40 split in his favour in terms of image rights, which would further increase the attacker’s earning power at the club.

Madrid have never really replaced Karim Benzema since he left for Saudi club Al-Ittihad at the beginning of the season.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland is on their radar but signing Mbappe has always been their priority.

Mbappe has made 288 appearances for PSG in all competitions since his arrival from Monaco, scoring 241 goals and registering 105 assists in the process.

If he can keep up that form for Madrid, they look set to dominate European football for years to come.

DON’T MISS: Seven deadline day deals you might have missed, including Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal transfers