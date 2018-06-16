Kylian Mbappe reveals just how close he came to joining Arsenal
PSG and France striker Kylian Mbappe has revealed just how close he came to joining Arsenal last summer.
The 19-year-old was strongly linked with a move to the Gunners in the summer of 2017, but opted to head for Paris instead.
He joined the Ligue 1 champions on an initial season-long loan from Monaco and will complete a permanent transfer worth around £166million after the World Cup.
Speaking on Canal+ show Au Tableau, Mbappe spoke about how he met with then-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, admitting a move to north London was a “real option”.
He said: “I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach. He has a great reputation here in France, he’s well-respected and knows how to develop young players. This was a real option for me.
“We weighed up the advantages and disadvantages of all the clubs but my family told me it had to be my decision and one I needed to make. It also had to be a long-term decision. So it was up to me and I decided to come here [to PSG] in order to develop.
“I dream of being managed by Arsene Wenger. He is French, he’s had a great career and now he is free because he has left Arsenal.”
