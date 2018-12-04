Kylian Mbappe reveals just how close he came to joining Arsenal

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has revealed just how close he came to joining Arsenal back in the summer of 2017.

The France forward ended up moving from Monaco to PSG in an initial loan deal, having also been strongly linked with a switch to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

The Gunners emerged as the Premier League favourites to snap up a player regarded as the best young talent in European football, but Mbappe preferred a link up with Neymar in the French capital instead.

The 19-year-old has, however, revealed that he did speak to then Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger about a move to the Emirates – as reported by Gunners journalist Charlie Watts.

Kylian Mbappe on transfer talks with Wenger: “We were in touch in 2017. I’d chosen a different path, and he didn’t hold it against me. He was a gentleman and wished me good luck.” — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) December 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Premier League interest in RB Salzburg starlet Hannes Wolf is mounting, with Arsenal and Tottenham set to battle it out for the teenager. Read the full story here…

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!