Kylian Mbappe: Sublime Chelsea plan to sign goal machine revealed as Klopp publicly rules Liverpool out of chase

A report has detailed how Chelsea hope to win the race for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, with Liverpool no longer in with a shout but rival interest emerging from abroad.

PSG have put Mbappe up for sale after learning of his intention to run down his contract in the French capital and leave on a free transfer in summer 2024. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has publicly stated this cannot happen, as he wants his club to be compensated for them losing arguably the best player in the world.

While it previously could have been guaranteed that Mbappe would remain in Europe, that is no longer the case due to the huge money Saudi Arabian teams are throwing around. Al Hilal have had a world-record €300million (£256m) bid for the striker accepted by PSG. Al Hilal have since tried to sort out personal terms with Mbappe, though he has no intention of negotiating with them.

Real Madrid are known to be Mbappe’s favoured next club, though they are biding their time and this has resulted in Premier League clubs being linked.

Liverpool have recently been tipped to pull off a shock by taking Mbappe to Anfield, either through a huge bid or a loan swoop. Arsenal, meanwhile, have been named as Mbappe’s preferred destination if he were to come to England.

On Monday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ruled his team out of the race. When asked about the Mbappe to Liverpool rumours, he responded: “We laugh about it!

“I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all.

“I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“But it’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me, but that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time!”

While Mbappe will not be joining Liverpool, there is a chance he could end up at Chelsea. On Sunday, journalist Duncan Castles revealed Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to be in talks over a PSG raid for Mbappe.

And The Independent have now confirmed that information. They state that Chelsea and Barcelona are ‘understood to be the clubs working hardest to pull off a player-plus-cash deal for Mbappe’.

The report does not name the Blues players who might be included in the transfer. But even after selling a host of players, Chelsea still have some big names who could be sent to PSG in exchange for the France captain.

Chelsea eye player-plus-cash Kylian Mbappe deal

The list includes Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling and Hakim Ziyech. The latter could emerge as a priority target for PSG after they failed to sign him in the January transfer window.

It would be a huge shock if Barca managed to pull off any kind of deal for Mbappe. But The Independent report that they are ‘actively pursuing’ such a move. Due to their financial problems, several top players would have to be offered to PSG to get Mbappe in return.

The report also reveals how Al Hilal will come forward with a new approach to the 24-year-old’s camp to try and finalise a contract. But Mbappe has no intention of heading to the Middle East at this stage of his career and is therefore likely to reject their advances once again.

It would be incredible for Chelsea if they were able to snare Mbappe. He is an electric attacker who would guarantee them at least 30 goals per season, which could help Mauricio Pochettino’s side get back in the mix for Prem titles.

Such a move would also delight Boehly, who is eager to increase Chelsea’s global profile by taking the biggest players to Stamford Bridge. The American has previously looked into the possibility of landing Neymar, but he could now be about to strike for his younger team-mate Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also in discussions with an Italian giant as they look to agree an alternative part-exchange deal, according to various sources.