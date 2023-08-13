Kylian Mbappe tells PSG they must sign Man City star after sensational U-turn to reject Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has completed an incredible U-turn on his future and is now planning to pen a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain – while he has also told the French giants to sign one Manchester City ace.

The transfer saga surrounding Mbappe has been one of the biggest of the summer. In June, the forward announced he would not be activating the option to extend his contract with PSG from 2024 to 2025.

PSG have been severely worried Mbappe is aiming to run down his contract at the Parc des Princes ahead of signing for Real Madrid on a free transfer in summer 2024.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has publicly stated that this is ‘impossible’, as arguably the best player in the world cannot be allowed to move for no transfer fee.

Madrid are not the only major club to have been linked with the France captain. Several reports have tipped Liverpool to make an ambitious approach for him, either through a loan or permanent move.

Arsenal have also been named as Mbappe’s preferred destination, should he move to the Premier League. Mbappe likes how Arsenal have improved in recent seasons under Mikel Arteta, while he also would like the challenge of helping the Gunners win their first Prem title since 2003-04.

READ MORE: Man City ignite contact for exciting winger and aim to ‘finalise’ another signing after ambitious raid for cheat code fails

However, in a sensational twist, the goal machine is now prepared to stay at PSG. It seems PSG have gotten their way after leaving Mbappe out of first-team training over the summer, as well as leaving him out of the squad for the season opener against FC Lorient.

PSG have released a statement declaring Mbappe to be back in first-team training. And according to French source Foot Mercato, the main reason for this is that Al-Khelaifi is back in contract talks with Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe now open to new PSG deal – report

The 24-year-old is happy to pen a new deal which will last two or three more years. However, he wants assurances that he can leave during that period, should Madrid offer enough money.

Interestingly, before Mbappe goes to the Spanish capital, Foot Mercato claim he wants PSG to sign Bernardo Silva from City, to help make the Ligue 1 titans as successful as possible.

PSG have made several attempts to snare Silva away from Pep Guardiola’s side. So far, those advances have been brushed off by City, who are trying to engineer a new contract for the playmaker.

But Mbappe will push the PSG hierarchy to bring Silva back to France. He has a good relationship with the Portugal international following their time together at Monaco, during which they won the French title in 2016-17.

It will not take Mbappe long to convince PSG sporting adviser Luis Campos on a swoop for Silva. Campos is known to be a big fan of Silva, having played a big role in his original transfer to Monaco.

Meanwhile, City have attempted to twist the arm of a Premier League rival by submitting a new player-plus-cash offer for a classy operator.