Mbappe tells Real Madrid to sign French sensation as ‘perfect fit’ Chelsea star chases Bernabeu switch

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly urged the club to sign a French defensive sensation, while a Chelsea star who is deemed a ‘perfect fit’ at The Bernabeu is said to be chasing a 2026 switch to Spain.

The LaLiga giants are widely expected to make changes to their defensive line in the summer, and Mbappe appears to be having his say on who they should potentially bring in.

Indeed, the Real Madrid star wants his club to raid his homeland for a player who is widely regarded as one of the top centre-back talents in European football.

Real urged to sign Rennes sensation

Jeremy Jacquet is the player in question, with our sources recently revealing how Chelsea will need to act fast on their interest in the defender, amid potential advances from the likes of Real, Arsenal and Liverpool too.

Real Madrid’s search for fresh defensive talent stems from the news that stalwarts David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are expected to move on once the current campaign draws to a close.

With that in mind, a whole host of defensive players from across the continent have been tipped to join up with Xabi Alonso’s squad.

Mbappe, however, wants Jacquet on board, with the not always reliable Spanish outlet Defensa Central stating: “The operation [to sign Jacquet] has taken on a special dimension due to the direct involvement of Kylian Mbappé. The French striker has conveyed to Real Madrid’s management his conviction that Jacquet deserves a firm commitment.”

Jacquet, 20, certainly has the ability to step up to that level, despite his age, having established himself as one of the top central defenders in French football.

He has started all 16 Ligue 1 games for Rennes this season but will not come cheap, given that he remains under contract until 2029.

Real Madrid pushing to sign ‘perfect fit’ Chelsea star

Top Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is reportedly ready to join Real Madrid in 2026 following the departure of Enzo Maresca as the club’s manager, and TEAMtalk has analysed why a transfer to the Spanish capital could actually happen.

Following Maresca’s exit, Fernandez publicly praised the Italian and wrote on X: “Mister, thanks for everything shared and experienced in this stage, I learned a lot and value every piece of advice and experience. Much success to you all and hopefully our paths will cross again. A hug.”

That response, according to Spanish publication E-Noticies, suggests that the door has been opened for Fernandez to finally make the move to the Bernabeu after several transfer windows being linked with the LaLiga giants.

Indeed, the Catalan media outlet has claimed in the headline of its report that Fernandez ‘dreams of Real Madrid after Maresca’s dismissal’.

Now it must be pointed out that E-Noticies are not one of the most reliable sources, although we can confirm Real’s genuine interest in Fernandez.

Back in October, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that the 24-year-old was open to making the switch to Spain, while another of our inside men, Dean Jones, also stated later that month that Real’s preference was to sign Fernandez over Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister.

And, while there are currently no noises coming out of Chelsea when it comes an exit for Fernandez any time soon, a change of manager can also bring about a change in personnel so nothing can be completely ruled out at this stage.

Real snub Leeds approach for Gonzalo Garcia

Sources have told us that Leeds United have been rebuffed in their latest approach for Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia.

The Premier League strugglers want a new frontman on board this month, as they face a fight to avoid relegation from England’s top flight, with Garcia a player the Elland Road outfit are keen on have been planning to make a bid for.

We reported back in November that Leeds were planning to make a bid of £17million (€19.6m, $23m) for Garcia, with the 21-year-old talent struggling to get into the Madrid starting line-up at the time because of the presence of Kylian Mbappe in Xabi Alonso’s team.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, reports that Leeds, as well as Sunderland, made fresh enquiries about Garcia late in December, but we can now confirm that both clubs were told that Garcia is no longer available.

Indeed, Xabi Alonso has told the club’s hierarchy that he does not want Garcia to leave the club. A move that will come as no real surprise after the youngster netted a hat-trick in the 5-1 crushing of Real Betis on Sunday.

