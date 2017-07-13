Mbappe thinking ‘long and hard’ over shock Man City move

Manchester City have a genuine chance of winning the race for Kylian Mbappe and are actively engaged in talks with his agents, according to Spanish football expert Graham Hunter.

The Monaco teenager has become the most sought after player in world football with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG having all been linked with the French teenager, who reportedly favours a move to Real Madrid.

But now Hunter claims that City have entered the running with the player “thinking long and hard” about the chance to move to the club and work with Pep Guardiola.

“City are talking actively to Mbappe’s representatives, saying they are best placed to develop his career, where he could work with Pep Guardiola and be paid handsomely,” Hunter told Sky Sports News HQ.

“Real Madrid, meanwhile, are wooing Mbappe’s agents saying they will break the transfer record for this kid. Zidane, of course, has known Mbappe since he was 14.

“The battle is with Manchester City and they are persuasive and Mbappe is now thinking long and hard between London, Madrid, Paris and now Manchester. City are in that battle.

“At the moment it’s hard to see him choosing Monaco over one of those, but none of those clubs know who is favourite to sign this exceptional 18-year-old.”