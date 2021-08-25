Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has accused Real Madrid of being “disrespectful and illegal” over their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe after publicly rejecting their €160m bid.

Leonardo has turned down the formal offer from Real which was lodged on Tuesday night.

However, the PSG chief did reveal that Mbappe, 21, wants to leave the Parc de Princes, but the France star will leave on PSG’s terms.

Leonardo told RMC Sport: “Yes, we said no verbally to Real. No one is being held back. If someone wants to leave and our conditions are met, we’ll see.

“The offer is considered to be a far cry from what Kylian is worth today. We also owe part of this money to Monaco and we consider that the bid is not sufficient.

“Our position has always been to keep Kylian, to extend his deal. That has always been our goal and still is.”

Leonardo revealed that PSG had made Mbappe two contract offers, one of which was “very recently”.

“We made two important offers to Kylian: one at the level of the top players in the squad two months ago, and one above these players very recently. We want to prove to him that he is an important player, at the centre of the project, but not above the project.

“Kylian wants to leave, it seems clear to me. If Real Madrid makes an offer, it seems clear to me… I am taking a position which I think is clear to everyone. If he wants to leave, we are not going to hold him back, but it will be on our terms.

“Kylian always promised that he would never leave the club for free. That’s what he’s always told us,” added Leonardo.

Real Madrid plan for Mbappe

Whether or not Real will return with an improved bid is unclear, but PSG are in the belief that the LaLiga side are trying to land the player for free next summer.

“We have no plans to talk to Real Madrid again. The deadline is August 31 at midnight. That’s how the transfer window is, but we are clear about this: we want to keep him and extend his deal. But we’re not going to let him go for less than what we paid for him, when we still owe Monaco money,” added Mbappe.

“It seems like a strategy to try to get a no from us. To show that they have tried everything and to wait for a year to get Mbappe for free.

“Real Madrid bid for Mbappé seems like a strategy to show they were trying every way to sign Kylian and that’s it. They’ve been disrespectful, incorrect, illegal and unacceptable. We’re not accepting €160m. If he wants to go, it will be for our conditions

Marca and ESPN say it would take an offer of around €200m to make PSG consider accepting a deal.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the player.

