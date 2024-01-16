Kylian Mbappe is being linked with moves to Real Madrid and Liverpool from PSG

The intriguing saga that is the future of Kylian Mbappe appears to have taken another dramatic twist after the PSG superstar and reported Liverpool and Real Madrid target received a new salary offer close to the world-record wages currently being earned by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 25-year-old is about to enter the final six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, having served them with distinction such a huge £173m move from Monaco, following an initial loan deal, in summer 2017. Now regarded by many as the world’s best player, taking the crown held as a duopoly for the best part of two decades by Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the future of Mbappe beyond this summer is, understandably, attracting plenty of attention.

Where the World Cup winner ends up playing next is not expected to be an open race. And while reports in France have recently stated Mbappe has agreed a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid, the player and his entourage were quick to deny those claims.

In the days that followed, there then seemed a strong campaign to talk up the chances of Mbappe moving to Liverpool.

And with Jurgen Klopp touted as being ready to ‘hand Mbappe the Anfield throne’, it was also suggested the club’s owner, John W Henry, was also making it his personal mission to lure the global phenomenen to Merseyside.

Truth be told, however, the financial burden that comes with such a move would surely be beyond Liverpool’s reach. Their current top earner, Mo Salah is on a hefty £350,000 a week; any sort of deal for Mbappe would set them back double that – and then some, with the 25-year-old’s current deal worth an estimated £750,000 a week.

Kylian Mbappe receives giant new contract offer to stun Real Madrid

To further dampen claims of a move to Anfield, Klopp has already laughed off the possibility of Mbappe joining the Reds, indicating the move was simply not financially viable.

“We laugh about it,” Klopp told Sky Deutschland, back in August. “I can say that I think he’s a really good player but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now… but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me… that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

However, the chances of a move to Real Madrid also appear to be fading by the day too.

And with the Spanish giants reportedly seeing their January 15 deadline for which the player to agree to join them on a pre-contract agreement come and go, AS has now provided details of the salary proposal seemingly put before Mbappe and his representatives.

Per their report, Real president Florentino Perez had promised Mbappe a deal worth €30m a year (£496,000 a week) plus incentives and marketing endorsements) that would have taken his salary closer to the £750,000 a week he currently earns.

That offer, however, has seemingly been blown out the water by PSG, with their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi presenting a new giant salary offer to retain Mbappe’s services.

And they are said to have put before Mbappe a deal worth a more than three times what is on offer at Real, with a package worth €100m a year, or £1.6m a week.

World superstar ready to take his time as Liverpool interest is revealed

If accepted, that deal would take Mbappe close to the £1.73m a week earned by Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, which currently makes the Portuguese veteran the highest-paid sportsman on the planet.

It would also make a mockery of any claims Liverpool have of trying to lure Mbappe to Anfield.

The 269-goal forward, for his part, insists he’s not yet ready to make any decision on his future until the end of the season, lending further strength to claims he could ultimately end up staying in Paris.

“I haven’t made my decision,” he told L’Equipe.

“We have an agreement with President Al Khelaifi, which means that all parties are protected. We are focused on the team, not on my situation.

Mbappe is also refusing to rule out extending his stay with PSG, commenting last week: “I’m very, very, very motivated for this year. It’s very important.

“As I said, we’ve got titles to go after and we’ve already won one, so that’s already done. After that, no, I haven’t made up my mind yet. But in any case, with the agreement I made with the chairman this summer, it doesn’t matter what I decide.

“We managed to protect all parties and preserve the club, serenity for the challenges ahead, which remains the most important thing. So we’ll say it’s secondary.”

As far as Liverpool are concerned, the player may well have teased a move in the past while admitting: “I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum.

“I don’t know why, you will have to ask her! It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

However, their chances of a deal remain wholly unrealistic and even more so in light of PSG’s latest proposal to keep the player in the French capital.

