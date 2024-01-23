Kylian Mbappe is a reported target for Real Madrid and Liverpool as his PSG contract nears its end

The future of Kylian Mbappe has taken another twist after an iconic former Real Madrid striker revealed where he expects the PSG frontman to be playing his football next season and amid new claims that an agreement has been reached on a transfer.

Speculation over Mbappe‘s future has dominated column inches once again in recent weeks with the forward – regarded by many as the best player in the world right now – entering into the final six months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

After initially making clear he would not sign an extension to that deal, reports in Spain strongly indicated the player had agreed a pre-contract agreement to join Real Madrid on a free transfer; claims very quickly denied by his entourage.

Since then, talk of a shock move to Liverpool have started to gathere pace, with John W Henry reportedly making it his personal mission to bring the World Cup winner to Merseyside and with Jurgen Klopp seemingly ‘ready to hand Mbappe the Anfield throne’.

Of course, the chances of Liverpool actually striking a deal are surely remote at best. Mbappe currently earns around £700,000 a week in the French capital and is reported to be looking for something similar when negotiating his next deal. To put into context, Liverpool’s top earner is currently Mo Salah, on £350,000 a week and the Reds would need to obliterate their pay structure to get Mbappe on board.

As a result, a move to bring Mbappe to Anfield just does not look feasible.

Nonetheless, those rumours continue to do the rounds, though recent reports in France would suggest Liverpool have, in fact, been beaten to the punch.

READ MORE: Mbappe, Haaland, Bellingham and the 16 most valuable footballers in the world

Mbappe next club: ‘Agreement in principle reached’

Now, according to respected French journalist Hadrien Grenier, Mbappe has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign for Real Madrid this summer.

He claims they have ‘offered Mbappe the Los Blancos No 10 shirt’, though Mbappe is not yet willing to sign on the dotted line until he hears what PSG’s final offer amounts to in comparison.

If that’s the case, you have to admire the way Mbappe is playing the market to his advantage!

Either way, Grenier is convinced Mbappe’s move to the Bernabeu has a genuine chance of happening as he took to X, formerly Twitter, to provide the latest.

‘Negotiations between the representatives of Mbappe and Real Madrid have resulted in an agreement in principle’, Grenier wrote, before adding that ‘the France international will not put pen to paper on his move to La Liga until he’s heard the final arguments from PSG’.

Given the coverage of speculation, there would be little surprise were this to be accurate and Grenier does appear well connected and someone who could write with authority on the 25-year-old’s future.

All the same, PSG are clearly not willing to part with the player without a fight and the French giants’ president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made clear his team’s plans to retain Mbappe’s services beyond this summer.

“For me, he is the best player in the world, that’s the truth at this moment in time,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

“I have a good relationship with Kylian, he is a big player, personality and man. He said after the Trophee du Champions game, he has an agreement with me. I don’t want to get it out there.”

Ronaldo reveals Mbappe’s next club

Al-Khelaifi continued: “He knows what it is. He’s 25 years old, still young but the best player in the world. He’s going to win lots of trophies with the club and with the national team too. For the next ten years or so.”

“I don’t want to talk about money and what the agreement is about. It’s not an agreement about money.

“It’s a gentleman’s agreement between the player, the president of the club, the sporting director and the coach. It’s more than just a signed agreement.

“Listen, I won’t hide anything. I absolutely want Kylian to stay. Absolutely. For me, the best player in the world is him and the best thing for Kylian is PSG.”

However, it seems Al-Khelaifi may well be fighting a losing battle with iconic Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario, who counts Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan among his former clubs and is regarded by many as one of the best strikers that ever lived, letting slip where he believes Mbappe will be playing his football next season.

And speaking to RMC Sport, he has revealed why he thinks a move to the Bernabeu is the most likely outcome for Mbappe.

“Madrid always has the best players in the world… it’s a philosophy that has been maintained for many years and it’s no surprise that they continue to want the best footballers,” he said when asked about Mbappe’s future.

After appearing to let slip that a move was imminent, Ronaldo, who recently caught up with Mbappe at an NBA game on January 11, then appeared to back-track on those claims.

“I don’t know if he’s going to Real Madrid, but it’s true that he speaks almost perfect Spanish,” he added, before concluding: “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s a soap opera that’s already becoming very long.”

Mbappe has scored 240 goals in 286 games for PSG during his six-and-a-half years at the club.

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano opens up on Liverpool chances of beating Arsenal, Chelsea to perfect £69m Van Dijk heir