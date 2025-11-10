Kylian Mbappe has now got involved in Real Madrid’s quest to sign one of Liverpool’s best players, with a Spanish report revealing that the striker has told Los Blancos to get a deal done for the Anfield star in 2026.

After signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, Real Madrid are planning to raid the defending Premier League champions again in 2026. Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai have all been linked, but the most likely Liverpool player to turn out in Madrid colours next season is Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and, according to Marca, which has close ties to the Real Madrid hierarchy, the France international centre-back is Los Blancos’ number one centre-back target.

Madrid aim to snap up Konate next summer for a zero transfer fee when he becomes a free agent, with Fabrizio Romano among the reliable sources noting the Spanish and European giants’ plan.

E-Noticies has now brought an update on Konate’s situation, claiming that Madrid striker Mbappe is now personally involved.

The Spanish news outlet has noted that Mbappe ‘has personally recommended the signing of Ibrahima Konaté to Real Madrid’.

Madrid president Florentino Perez rates the former Paris Saint-Germain striker highly and ‘recognises the impact he generates both on and off the field’.

Mbappe’s message to Madrid came after the striker ‘saw firsthand that Konate is a true defensive wall’ in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League last week.

‘Strong in the impact, quick in the cut and with qualities that make him one of the best in the world in his position,’ notes the report about Konate.

Konate and Mbappe have known each other for years, with the two stars turning out for the France national team.

Ibrahima Konate joked about Kylian Mbappe calling him

This is not the first time that it has been reported in the Spanish media that Mbappe wants Madrid to sign Konate.

It was reported in October that Mbappe was going to speak to Konate during the international break to convince him to move to Madrid.

Back in September, the Liverpool defender joked during an interview with Telefoot that Mbappe has been calling him regularly to leave Liverpool and move to Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

Konate joked: “He calls me every two hours.”

Madrid are known to use their star players during the international break to convince their top targets to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Earlier this month, Alexander-Arnold said on Amazon Prime Video Sport: “There was a lot of speculation… the ‘agent Jude’ stuff. It was more so in his first season (at Real Madrid).

“We’d meet up at England camps and everyone would want to know what it was like behind the scenes (at Real Madrid)… he said it was incredible, and he’d never seen anything like it.

“The drive from the whole club, to win and the expectation to win. He talked so highly of the club, and I’d made my mind up at the end of the day.

“I needed a change for me. I wanted a new challenge on and off the pitch.”

Konate and Mbappe are part of the France team for the November international break, and it is very likely that the latter will speak to the Liverpool defender… again.

