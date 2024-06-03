Marco Reus is wanted by LA Galaxy and clubs in Saudi Arabia

LA Galaxy look set to go toe-to-toe with clubs in the Saudi Pro League as they bid to win the race for a Borussia Dortmund great this summer.

The riches on offer in Saudi have become almost impossible for some to turn down, with a number of high-profile players from the top five leagues in Europe heading to the Middle East in recent times.

That list includes the likes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gabri Veiga, Ngolo Kante, Ruben Neves, Malcom and Aymeric Laporte.

And Saudi teams are looking to add the name of 35-year-old former Germany international Marco Reus to that list.

However, as recently revealed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Galaxy are serious in their efforts to get the playmaker to MLS.

Romano tweeted: “The Los Angeles Galaxy have sent their contract proposal to Marco Reus in order to sign him as a free agent. Galaxy agreed fee for discovery rights with Charlotte, as Tom Bogert called. Reus has also received approaches from Saudi clubs, now advancing in talks with LA Galaxy.”

Galaxy hoping to seal Reus coup

Landing Reus would certainly be another coup for the game in the US, but contending with Saudi in terms of the salaries they can offer is a tough ask.

While MLS offers its own appeal, something that Lionel Messi has welcomed at Inter Miami, the financial muscle in Saudi Arabia makes the decision-making process incredibly difficult for players offered the chance to move there.

It just remains to be seen whether Galaxy can sell the more competitive nature of MLS to Reus as he ways up what could be the last major move of his distinguished career.

Indeed, Reus has been named Bundesliga Player of the Year three times and also been a two-time Champions League runner-up.

He played 48 times for Germany, scoring 15 goals and appeared at Euro 2012 and the 2018 World Cup.

