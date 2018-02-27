LaLiga boss wants Suarez punished over deliberate booking ploy

Luis Suarez could find himself facing further sanctions after it was claimed the Barcelona star tried to pick up a tactical booking in order to ensure he would not miss a key clash.

The Uruguayan frontman should face recriminations for his actions in an attempt to dissiade others after Suarez attempted to get himself cautioned in the closing stages of the club’s win against Girona, according to La Liga president Javier Tebas.

The chief of the league has criticised the former Liverpool star for attempting to pick up a yellow card which would allow his suspension to cover a clash against Las Palmas, before returning for the Atletico Madrid clash.

“Luis Suarez should be punished for intentionally looking for a ban,” Tebas told Cadena Ser.

“Had he received his fifth yellow he would then be cleared to play in a crucial game, but that is not something we want in this league.

“I will do everything that I can to keep cheating and deceit out of football, out of La Liga – that is what we must aim to do.”

Tebas also criticised Manchester City boss for wearing a yellow ribbon on his coat to signify his support for independence in Catalonia.

“Pep Guardiola? He must be punished for his ideas (to wear a yellow ribbon) – football and politics should not mix,” Tebas concluded.

More from Planet Sport: Buffon and Federer in mutual appreciation club (Tennis365).