La Liga chief claims Tottenham have €32m option to sign star in January

Tottenham have the option to sign on-loan midfielder Giovani Lo Celso for €32million in January, according to Real Betis CEO Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan.

Lo Celso joined Spurs on loan from Betis prior to the start of the season, with Estadio Deportivo recently stating that former boss Mauricio Pochettino was the one who pushed for the signing.

If they qualify for the Champions League again, Tottenham would have to make the transfer permanent for €40m but they also have the option to push the deal through for €32m in the new year.

But with Jose Mourinho replacing Pochettino last month, there are now doubts over whether Lo Celso will even get the game time to warrant a permanent switch.

Indeed, the 23-year-old has played just two minutes under Mourinho so far as the new Spurs boss has won his opening three games in charge.

And speaking about Lo Celso, Lopez Catalan confirmed the claims made by Estadio Deportivo regarding the clauses and also sent a message to Tottenham regarding the Argentina midfielder.

“The purchase option [for Lo Celso] can be exercised in the January market and they would have to pay 32 million,” he was quoted as saying by ABC Sevilla.

“In June it is mandatory, if they get into the Champions League, and if not they will have an option. They will have to make the decision on whether to buy him or not.”

Despite suffering from injury since arriving in north London, Lo Celso showed enough in Pochettino’s final games in charge to suggest that he could force his way into Mourinho’s thinking ahead of a pivotal January for the player.

Meanwhile, Manchester United must negotiate with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy if they want to appoint former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to a report.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure at Old Trafford after a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday confirmed the club’s worst start to a league campaign in 31 years.

There have been calls from some for United to get rid of Solskjaer and appoint Pochettino, who has been replaced by Jose Mourinho in North London.

And the Norwegian is reported to have told his United squad that he could face the sack in the event of a defeat to former manager Mourinho’s Tottenham on Wednesday.

According to The Telegraph, interested clubs will have to get clearance from Levy if they are to go ahead with an approach for the Argentine.