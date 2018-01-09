La Liga chief reveals big Allardyce U-turn over Everton forward

Sandro Ramirez is set to be handed more time to prove himself at Everton after Celta Vigo’s sporting director revealed their efforts to sign him had been knocked back.

The Spanish striker joined the Toffees in a £5.2million move from Malaga over the summer, but has struggled to make an impact in the first half of the season as Ronald Koeman was sacked as manager and eventually replaced by Sam Allardyce.

But with only one goal to his name since his move to Goodison Park, Sandro was expected to head back to Spain this month. The likes of Las Palmas, Celta Vigo and his former club Malaga were all vying for his signature.

However, it seems Ramirez has earned a chance to prove himself to Allardyce after catching his new manager’s eye during his short time in charge on Merseyside.

Reports in Tuesday’s papers suggested Allardyce would instead sell Oumar Niasse instead this month.

And Celta’s sporting director Felipe Minambres confirmed as much when he admitted their offer for Sandro had been knocked back.

“At this moment in time, Everton are not conveying a message that they are open to the player leaving,” Minambres told AS.