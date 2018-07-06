La Liga expert denies talk United could hijack Ronaldo deal
La Liga expert Guillem Balague dismisses reports Manchester United could hijack Juventus’ move for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juve are believed to have offered £88m to Real Madrid for Ronaldo – an offer they are considering for the 33-year-old Portugal forward and their all-time top scorer with 451 goals.
However, the latest speculation in The Sun says that United’s vice-chairman Ed Woodward is evaluating what it would take to beat the Serie A side to Ronaldo
“The representatives from Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid spoke about the situation,” Balague said.
“They reached a position where he got an offer from – I almost said Manchester United then – but they are not interested at all, they haven’t been involved.
“He will get £30m a year from Juventus and they are willing to pay £100m and no more than that.
“Real Madrid haven’t received that offer yet, but Jorge Mendes has promised it will arrive soon.”