The 30-year-old, a Uruguay international, scored 16 goals in 66 appearances since arriving at Boro in 2015.

Stuani, who links up with former team-mate Bernardo at Girona, played a big part in Boro winning promotion to the Premier League in 2016 before suffering relegation last season.

We exclusively revealed earlier this week that the player was due to hold talks over a return to La Liga.