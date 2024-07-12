La Liga president reveals Barcelona ‘really close’ to destructive attacker, with smart approach incoming

Barcelona are close to being able to afford Nico Williams, according to the La Liga president

La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that Barcelona are “really close” to being able to afford Nico Williams, while the club have a smart way of paying his wages.

Barca’s financial problems over the past couple of years gave been well documented. Struggling to finance players and registering only some new additions at a time have been common of the La Liga giants of late.

This summer, it appears as if they’ll allow some big names to go in order to improve the side.

Currently, they can’t really afford any new signings – Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo both want to come back, but will struggle – but they know they need to improve after finishing 10 points behind Real Madrid last season.

As yet, only three departures have been made, all youngsters for nominal fees.

But with those small gains, Barcelona are seemingly getting close to one of their favoured options for this summer.

They’re keen to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Williams, after directly contributed to 28 goals in all competitions last season, and is on one goal and one assist in the Euros, where Spain have reached the final.

According to La Liga’s president, Tebas, Williams is not far away from a Barca move.

Barcelona can almost secure Williams move

The winger is protected by a £49million release clause, and Bilbao have no interest in selling him for below that, but Barca are apparently now near to being able to trigger it.

“Barça are really close to being able to afford Nico Williams release clause,” Tebas said.

“They can pay those amounts if they are within the 1:1 standard… and it’s very close.

“It is a club that has close to €1billion turnover, so they can be in that line.”

Smart wage structure coming

And with financial issues still evident after the initial fee, Barcelona will be smart in terms of Williams’ wage.

It’s said that the club plan to offer him a five-year deal, which he’d expect to be fairly lucrative given the size of the club he’s joining. And it might well be so, just not immediately.

Indeed, it’s said Barca will offer lower wages in the initial two years, with a raise in the following three.

That might will give them time to turn their financial situation around, and ensure Williams makes a very good sum down the line.

