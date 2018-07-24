La Liga side Valencia ready to bid £27m for Liverpool striker

La Liga outfit Valencia are set to make a £27million offer for Liverpool striker Divock Origi, according to reports.

The Belgium international was loaned out to Wolfsburg last season with Jurgen Klopp unable to provide the striker with playing time at Anfield.

Origi made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga side, scoring six goals and providing two assists for his team-mates.

The 23-year-old is now expected to leave Anfield this summer with the club reportedly ready to sell up to ten players in an attempt to raise £100million.

Loris Karius, Danny Ings, Lazar Markovic and Marko Grujic are among those that could join Origi on their way out of Liverpool.

John Percy of the Telegraph claims that Valencia, who finished fourth in the Spanish top-flight last campaign, will bid £27million for Origi’s services.

The striker is now behind Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Dominic Solanke and possibly even youngster Rhian Brewster in the pecking order at Anfield and it is likely that Klopp would take a fee that high for Origi.

