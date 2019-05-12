Lacazette comments on Barcelona links amid Arsenal exit talk

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette admits he is flattered by interest in him from LaLiga giants Barcelona.

Barca are believed to be keen on signing the Frenchman this summer and view him as a cheaper alternative to Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Arsenal are aware of interest from the Catalan side and will reportedly sit down with Lacazette’s representatives at the end of the season to negotiate an improved deal.

Lacazette, though, has down little to dampen the speculation refusing to dismiss the links.

“It’s flattering,” the attacker said via Telefoot, when asked about Barca’s interest.

The Frenchman, who signed for the Gunners in a then club-record £47million deal in 2017, is not actively leaving Arsenal – but the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League via their domestic route could harm them.

They still have a chance of dining at Europe’s top table, however, if they can beat Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku – something that could go a long way to keeping one of their top assets.

