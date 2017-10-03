Lacazette has a cunning plan to lure Man Utd target to Arsenal

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette has admitted that he has a cunning plan to try and persuade Antoine Griezmann to join him at The Emirates.

The Atletico Madrid frontman was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United all summer but opted to remain in Spain due to his club’s transfer ban.

Lacazette, who joined Arsenal in a big-money move from Lyon in July, is very good friends with Griezmann from their time together on international duty and has revealed that he would love the 26-year-old to join him in north London.

He told Metro, via Match of the Day magazine: “Yeah [Griezmann is my best mate], we are very good friends and have lots of fun.

“Our nicknames for each other are Griezzy and Lacaz. If Griezzy visits me in London, I’m going to ask him to sign for Arsenal!”

Despite Lacazette’s hopes, United remain the firm favourites to land Griezmann if he does eventually end up in the Premier League.

The Atletico hotshot had been United’s top target before they signed Romelu Lukaku but Jose Mourinho is understood to be keen on pairing the Belgium striker with Griezmann in what would be a devastating front two.

There is also a slim chance that Griezmann could move on in January, after Atletico sealed Diego Costa’s return, but in all likelihood any move would be much more likely to happen next summer – with United said to readying a £100million bid for the Frenchman.