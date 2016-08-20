Lacazette has his say on Arsenal link after scoring two more

Alexandre Lacazette has appeared to rule the possibility of moving to Arsenal this summer after scoring two more goals for Lyon on Friday.

Lacazette was the subject of a £29m bid from the Gunners in July, one which Lyon promptly rejected.

The striker himself hinted that he was open to offers from elsewhere, while it was revealed earlier this month that an extra £10m on top of Arsenal’s initial offer could secure the Frenchman’s services.

Lacazette has started the season in blistering form, scoring each of Lyon’s five goals in 3-0 and 2-0 Ligue 1 victories, and the 25-year-old says he is happy in France.

“Concerning my personal situation, I do not think there will be a departure from Lyon,” he said after scoring twice against Caen. “Everything is going well here.

“I would like to pass the bar of 100 goals in all competitions. I would like to do that at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.”