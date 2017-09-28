Lacazette has not improved Arsenal, says former Gunner

Former Arsenal winger Alexander Hleb does not believe £46.5million striker Alexandre Lacazette has added anything to the Gunners’ squad.

Arsenal finally persuaded Lyon to part with the Frenchman after years of monitoring him, and he has made an impressive start to life in North London.

However, Hleb has questioned the wisdom of the signing, claiming that he is no better than Olivier Giroud so has not improved their side.

“Football is a crazy world now,” said the Belarusian. “The market is crazy, there is just so much money involved.

“Arsenal would have wanted to sign more players but it’s too difficult to compete with the likes of Manchester City and PSG.

“The signings that did come through are good, like Alexandre Lacazette, but I can’t say that’s a ‘fantastic’ signing.

“I am a fan of Giroud and I don’t think Lacazette is better than him. I think the two are on the same level.”

Hleb does, however, have sympathy for the position they have been placed in by Alexis Sanchez, though he believes the Chilean will remain at Arsenal long-term.

“Arsenal found themselves in a very difficult situation with Sanchez.”

“On one side, if he doesn’t want to play for the team you could say it would have been better to sell him for good money.

“On the other hand, he’s such an important player for Arsenal and is a leader.

“I have seen him play this season [against FC Köln and Chelsea] and he still fights, gives his best and scores goals. He looked professional rather than angry that he didn’t get his move to Manchester City.

“I think he will wait until the winter, see how the team are playing and maybe sign a new contract. Performances like the one against Chelsea are encouraging.

“Why not stay at Arsenal? It’s a great club with huge tradition, great fans and Arsene Wenger as the manager. They can achieve things. Why leave?”