Arsenal target Lacazette hints at exit but is ‘comfortable’ at Lyon

Lyon star Alexandre Lacazette has admitted he is happy at the club, but states that things may change if an irrefutable offer arrives.

On Sunday, he became the first player to score a hat-trick in the opening round of Ligue 1 matches for nine years as Lyon beat Nancy 3-0.

Lacazette has bagged 54 goals in the last two seasons and has been strongly linked with Arsenal this summer, and admitted that he may turn his head if the right offer is tabled.

“If there are offers that can’t be refused, I’d like to not refuse them,” Lacazette told French TV show Canal Football Club.

“But I’m very comfortable at Lyon. The proof was there today that I was in the right state of mind.”I scored three goals – I’m pleased. With my team-mates, everything is going well. So for me all is well.”

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio handed Arsenal a boost earlier in the month when he claimed that Lacazette could leave the French giants, but remains an important part of the team.

“He can leave if Lyon want him to. There are some offers that you cannot refuse,” the manager of the French club said, as quoted by the Mirror.

“My desire as manager is that the best players stay and Lacazette is very important for the team. I have been assured by my president that we will keep the player. You never know what could happen right up until the 31st August.”