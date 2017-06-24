Lacazette ‘jets in for Arsenal talks’ as Lyon accept £44m bid

Arsenal are set to open talks with Alexandre Lacazette after Lyon reportedly accepted their £44million bid for the France striker.

The Gunners failed to land the free-scoring frontman last year, but are believed to have stepped up their efforts after Lyon confirmed they would allow him to move on this summer.

The player was thought to have agreed a move to Atletico Madrid, but after their transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport – and their subsequent interest in Diego Costa – meant the Frenchman’s move to Spain collapsed.

However, Arsenal are confident of landing their man with reports in France suggesting Lyon have accepted a club record £44million bid from Arsenal.

Lacazette is reportedly set to fly into London for talks with the Gunners this weekend and if they agree terms, it’s thought a medical could be arranged for early next week.

Lacazette always maintained he’d only leave Lyon for a Champions League side – something the Gunners currently can’t offer – so a move to the Emirates is by no means certain.

But Sky Sports report also to be ‘confident’ of landing the striker, who has scored 119 goals in more than 200 appearances for Lyon, including 37 times in 45 games the season just elapsed.