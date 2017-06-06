Lacazette delivers Liverpool blow after shock Atletico admission

Premier League target Alexandre Lacazette has admitted he could consider not playing for six months while waiting for Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban to expire.

Lyon star Lacazette, who has been strongly linked with Liverpool and Arsenal, has a verbal agreement in place with Atletico but the Spanish side cannot act on it after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the transfer ban placed on them.

The 26-year-old would not be the first to sit and wait to play for a club after both Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan did that after joining Barcelona in 2015.

Lacazette told Eurosport (via ESPN): “It is possible. This is a case that can not be ruled out.

“I did not think about it too much because the president [of Lyon, Jean-Michel Aulas] said it was not possible. We must prepare for all the contingencies but that is not the plan I would prefer.”

The French hitman, however, has not ruled out a switch to the Premier League, adding: “It is a beautiful championship with teams that are interesting. For now, these are only rumours.”

Lacazette also discussed the potential option of replacing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, should the Gabon forward leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

“That would be interesting,” he said of moving to the Bundesliga. “Dortmund is a great club.”