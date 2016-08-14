Lacazette nets a hat-trick in Lyon’s Ligue 1 opener

Alexandre Lacazette became the first player to score a hat-trick in the opening round of Ligue 1 matches for nine years as Lyon beat Nancy 3-0.

Lacazette, who has scored 54 goals in the last two seasons and been strongly linked with Arsenal this summer, struck twice in the first half before completing his treble in the dying seconds.

Johan Audel was the last player to score an opening-day Ligue 1 hat-trick for Valenciennes against Toulouse in 2007.

Lacazette’s first goal against newly-promoted Nancy came after 33 minutes when Sergi Darder’s saved effort fell his way and he hammered home the rebound.

The France striker bagged his second a minute before the break after racing onto goalkeeper Anthony Lopes’ lengthy clearance.

Substitute Christophe Mandanne had Nancy’s best effort in the second half, but Lyon always looked capable of adding to their lead.

Clement Grenier went close with a stinging effort before Lacazette ensured that he would be taking the match ball home by sweeping home Jordan Ferri’s cutback in stoppage time.