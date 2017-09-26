Lacazette outlines secret to Arsenal’s recent improvements

during the Premier League match between Arsenal and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on September 9, 2017 in London, England.

Alexandre Lacazette has revealed Arsenal’s vast improvement has been inspired by a fresh approach to defending.

Monday’s 2-0 home defeat of West Brom was their fourth victory from their past five games in which they have remained undefeated and conceded only once.

That run followed a troubled start to the season where they lost two of their opening Premier League fixtures, conceding eight goals, and saw Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain move to Liverpool.

Lacazette struck in each half on Monday to become the first Arsenal player to score in his first three home league games since Brian Marwood in 1988, but a wider positive was perhaps the renewed resilience they have shown.

Their manager Arsene Wenger has often been criticised for focusing only on his team’s attack, but the 26-year-old striker said: “During the month of September we have reconstructed ourselves defensively. We are working together.

“There was no feeling of panic in the team – we knew that working together would pay off.

“They said I (equalled Marwood), but I am not looking for this particular type of record but more stability with the team. We won and we won with a clean sheet. All was perfect – possession, goals.”

For all that Arsenal deserved their victory, they were fortunate not to concede a penalty when Shkodran Mustafi clumsily brought down Jay Rodriguez in the area when the score was 0-0.

They then defended well on the occasions their visitors threatened to score, but West Brom manager Tony Pulis said: “We’ve also missed some really good chances.

“We’ve got to start taking these chances that we have been creating.

“We’ve come to Arsenal and taken the game to them in the first half which not many teams will do.

“They’ve been in the game.

“We tired in the second half though and the second goal kills the game.”