Lacazette wants Nketiah answers as striker reaches Arsenal crossroads

Alexandre Lacazette will reportedly seek to know where he stands in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order as his career at Arsenal reaches a crucial junction.

Lacazette joined the Gunners in a then-club-record switch from Lyon in summer 2018. But less than six months later, the Gunners broke that record again to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng.

While Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery often found ways to play the pair together, it’s been different under Mikel Arteta. That’s because the Arsenal boss has opted to play Eddie Nketiah ahead of Lacazette since the former’s return from Leeds.

Despite losing his place, interest in Lacazette remains strong. Both Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are reported to be planning summer approaches.

However, Lacazette’s preference is reportedly to stay at Arsenal – but only if his place is given certain guarantees.

As such, ESPN reports that Lacazette is due to sit down with Arteta to see what his future holds. And the outlet claims the 29-year-old wants to know where he figures in the pecking order since Nketiah’s return.

While Lacazette is good friends with Nketiah, it’s said he wants to know where he stands at Arsenal.

It’s claimed, however, that nuch of Lacazette’s future at Arsenal will depend on Aubameyang. The Gabon striker has just one year left on his deal and is yet to sign an extension.

Should he fail to extend, Arsenal are likely to put Aubameyang up for sale. And if they do that, Lacazette will be left as Arsenal’s main man in attack.

However, if he stays – and with Gabriel Martinelli also an option – it’s reported Lacazette could be told he can move on.

Lacazette may have cause for concern

Earlier this week it was claimed that Arteta was happy to see Lacazette leave.

Lacazette also did himself no favours after a big indiscretion last month that reportedly saw him face discplinary action.

An Arsenal spokesman told the PA news agency: “This is a private matter which we are taking seriously. It will be handled internally.”

Arsenal return to action against Man City on Wednesday night and it’ll be interesting to see what Arsenal do with Lacazette.

Despite being eight points behind Chelsea, goalkeeper Bernd Leno is still hopeful his side can qualify for the Champions League.

“I hope we can get into Europe. We’re not ruling out the Champions League places because we might get it with just fifth place, given Man City’s possible ban,” Leno told the DFB.