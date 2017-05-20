Alexandre Lacazette wants Griezmann partnership at Atletico

Alexandre Lacazette has dropped a major hint that he sees his future at Atletico Madrid – and says he wants to link up with Antoine Griezmann next season.

The France striker has been told he will be sold by Lyon this summer if the right money comes in for him, with the club’s chairman Jean-Michel Aulas saying he expects the player to ‘join a club of his heart’.

Lacazette has been the subject of transfer speculation for the past several seasons, and this summer the 25-year-old – a product of Lyon’s academy – has been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

And the 25-year-old has confirmed in an interview with L’Equipe that he is ready to move on.

“I think that’s [the summer] the right moment [to leave],” he said. “I want to discover something else, to put myself in danger and to get to the next level.

“People say in passing that I score goals, but I know very well that on the European level I am not very well known.

“I want to see if I can answer the questions that people are asking, and to make further progress.”

Lacazette has regularly been linked with a transfer to Atletico Madrid and the 10-cap France international revealed his admiration for Diego Simeone’s side – and in particular, fellow Frenchman Griezmann.

“It’s totally me [who will decide where he signs]”, Lacazette added. “It’s [Atletico] a club that is in the last stages of the Champions League for several years.

“It is a great team, in a new stadium, and it is also a club that makes the players progress. And there is Antoine Griezmann.”

Griezmann’s Atletico happiness

Griezmann has of course been heavily linked with a £84million switch to Manchester United this summer. But amid doubts that the forward wants to quit Spain and move to England, Lacazette’s hopes of playing with his countryman appear to be another strong suggestion that the player could in fact stay at Atletico next season.

Griezmann said recently: “I always get the same questions about my future and it is getting a bit tiresome.

“Like I always say, I am very happy here at Atletico and in Madrid.

“The weather is great, my team-mates are some of the best you can have and I am working with a great coach.

“So I am feeling very well here. I see no reason why I would want to leave.”