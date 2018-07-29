Lack of concrete Man Utd offer could see left-back target stay put

Lack of any concrete offers could see Manchester United left-back target Alex Sandro remain at Juventus this summer.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Turin all summer, with United and PSG appearing to be the frontrunners for his signature.

However, as reported by Calciomercato there have been no actual offers for the 27-year-old, who is rated at £60million, while it was reported recently that United’s board had blocked a move for the player.

The report goes to on to state that the lack of firm interest could see Sandro start discussions about a new contract in the coming weeks, as his current one expires in 2020.

The defender joined Juve in 2015 from Portuguese side Porto for €26m and has established himself as a key member of their starting XI since, notching four goals and providing four assists in 26 Serie A appearances last season.

The report also claims that Sandro is more convinced thane ever that he may be better suited remaining in Turin, particulary after the big-money arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

